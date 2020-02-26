Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The team at Palmetto State Armory has been on a mission to arm America with the tools of Freedom. You have all seen the great prices.

Here are three weekly bargains that you should jump on while PSA has the right pricing and inventory.

PSA 5.56 Premium Full Auto Bolt Carrier Group With Logo $69.99

PSA AR15/M16 7075 T6 Forged Mil-Spec Charging Handle $27.95

PSA AR15/PA10 EPT Enhanced Polished Fire Control Group $39.99

Palmetto State Armory founder and CEO Jamin McCallum tells the story of how it all began and where Palmetto State is going.

Jamin also shares his main motivation for creating an American made firearm that carries an unlimited lifetime warranty. Palmetto State Armory is American Made For Life and is dedicated to spreading freedom of the highest level to all Americans.

About Palmetto State Armory

Palmetto State Armory was created by people with a passion for firearms, tactical gear, and the great outdoors.

The history of Palmetto State Armory is simple, veteran Jamin McCallum returned from deployment with the same passion and demand for excellence that was instilled in him through the military. As an avid gun lover and businessman, he soon noticed that there did not seem to be a customer-friendly company available for the everyday gun enthusiast. With the help of a few family members and friends, Palmetto State Armory was created to meet those needs. Starting as just an ammunition and magazine website, PSA has grown into a full-service company represented by the website, multiple retail locations, and its own personalized firearms brand. With a dedication to quality and customer service, Palmetto State Armory has their sights set on continued excellence and growth.

No matter what you’re searching for, we’re here to help you in your quest to get geared up for the big hunt or add to your collection. Whether you’re a beginner or an avid collector, Palmetto State Armory has everything you need!