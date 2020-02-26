Rapid Social Change from the Top Down and the Bottom Up

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The news is amazing and occasionally unpredictable. Yes, news can be predictable and still be called news, the same way the weather changes consistently but unscheduled ways. I want to contrast several political changes I saw last week. Some occurred because of easily identifiable actors, and some were unpredictable. As Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said, there are knows, unknowns, and unknown-unknowns.
Knowns
We knew that Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been buying politicians for years. We knew that Virginia Democrats were for sale, but we didn’t know when Bloomberg would have his majority and how far those Democrat legislators would go with Bloomberg’s plans.
Mayor Bloomberg consolidated his takeover of Virginia in last November’s election. He got most of the political change he wanted when the Virginia legislature went into session in January. I said most, but not all, because the Mayor was frustrated by some of the votes. His most egregious gun control measures were voted down in committee. That is where a few Democrat legislators rejected some of the confiscatory gun control that Mayor Bloomberg wanted.
A few Democrat legislators opposed their party and stood up for the citizens in their district. That too happened for a reason.
Politicians have always been for sale, but the wholesale purchase of politicians by billionaires like Soros and Bloomberg is news.
Unknowns
That brings us to the second unexpected change we saw last week. To understand it, we have to go back to the second-amendment-sanctuary movement started years ago in Illinois. For those that don’t know, Illinois politics are controlled by Chicago. In order to have some small measure of control, some Illinois counties passed local resolutions and ordinances that opposed the Chicago political machine. In particular, Chicago Democrats wanted firearms confiscation while Republicans and rural down-state-Democrats wanted the right to keep and bear arms. Too often, the Chicago Democrats would pass a gun-control law that would take decades to overturn in the courts. To protect their citizens, down-state-politicians in Illinois passed resolutions saying that sheriffs and other local officers would not enforce unconstitutional laws that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.
Democrats first established cafeteria-style law enforcement with their immigration sanctuary cities. Now, that same issue of local control was used to protect the right of self-defense.
What started in Illinois didn’t stay in Illinois. The second-amendment-sanctuary movement spread over the next few years from Illinois to Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and to Texas. Bloomberg’s takeover of Virginia accelerated the second amendment sanctuary movement. In the three months since last November’s election, 91 of Virginia’s 95 counties passed 2A sanctuary resolutions. Some cities in Virginia did so as well. A few counties established militia that the sheriff could activate in case of emergency.
Seeing Virginians stripped of their rights by Bloomberg Democrats, the second-amendment-sanctuary movement spread across the US like wildfire. Sanctuary resolutions quickly passed in Florida. Fifteen states had new counties and cities become second amendment sanctuaries in the last seven days. That is an amazing grassroots groundswell that isn’t controlled by a billionaire or by any national civil-rights organization. The elites couldn't do that if they tried.. but you did.
Millions of us made a few phone calls and walked into the meeting of our county boards. We’ve spoken up before, but this particular movement is both unexpected and politically unpredictable. It is American democracy in action.
Unknown Unknowns
There is one more political change we saw last week. It was expected but unprecedented. President Donald Trump changed the political balance of the 9th US circuit court of appeals. From one perspective, one judge’s confirmation simply continues the slow trend as President Trump appoints more federal judges.
Now consider the history of the 9th circuit. That court has been wildly political for years. It was the court you went to when you wanted a statist interpretation of the law so you could expand government power. It was the circuit most overturned by the US Supreme Court. That long-standing political bias changed last week when the 9th circuit upheld the federal government’s defunding of abortion.
Trump nominated conservative and originalist federal judges. This is an amazing turn of events since we’ve never seen a Republican president do what he said he would do.
That consistency must frighten the elites. Limiting government power and returning the United States to the control of the American people is a dangerous job. It angers the elites like Soros, Bloomberg, and Clinton. I pray for President Trump’s safety.. and for the safety of the elites.
We live in amazing times. I’ll keep my eye on the movement to expand Idaho to include conservative counties in Washington, Oregon, and California. That is fascinating, but it leaves me asking one question.
Where are the billionaires for liberty?
About Rob Morse
The original article with references is here. Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.
Can one now get a carry permit in the New Jersey counties of Ocean and Cape May. If not, then this just proves these sanctuary towns and counties are just a house of cards to keep the sheeple happy. Oh look, I live in Ocean county, I can now did up my 15 round mags I buried and marked near the railroad tracks near the edge of town. Wake up people. Current firearm laws are not going to change until the progun side goes on the offence, not the defence. I don’t mean civil war. And I don’t mean to… Read more »
The map is not accurate. Too optimistic, just because some elected politicos in a particular county say they support the Second Amendment (what ever that means when it comes to action) does NOT mean the sheriff does or will if it comes to that–most will not when/if it comes to nut cutting times, just how it really is.
This is great news, defunding abortion! What was the case and facts? It didn’t even make the news in the FOX news app!
Bill, Fox news has been steering slowly to the left for a couple of years.
Yes they have. I commented on this very thing yesterday. FOX NEWS isn’t what it used to be. They have ever-so-slowly been replacing true red bloods with bluer and bluer ones, like that cheat Donna Brazil. When I saw her, as well as others from CNN and MSNBC roll onto the FOX team, I gave up hope of ever being able to rely on them as I once did. I now source my news with both eyes wide open, meaning: I now have to be more diligent. Every Progressive has their Beto “Hell yes I’m coming for your guns!” moment… Read more »
The only “Sugar Daddies “ the Right ever had was the Koch brothers ; one is now dead and the other one has jumped ship !
I fail to understand why these “Billionaire Bastards “ seem to embrace Socialism after making all that money from Capitalism! Talk about biting the hand that feeds you !
President Trump must be sorely disappointed with his fellow members of the Billionaire Boys Club, as they seemed to have ostracized him .
Can someone name any other Billionaires that are conservatives ?
Thank you, President Trump and the citizens of Virginia for holding to the Constitution and preventing Bloomberg and hos cohorts from implementing Communist-style legislation and judicial decisions.
It’s not over.
Still too many bills pending:
SB’s 69 , 70, 71, 240,
HB’s 2, 9, 264, 421, 600, 1004, 1083.
Some bad bills have passed and are waiting for the Governor’s signature:
SB14, HB1080.
Bloomberg still holding sway with his donations to the traitors.
Billionaires for liberty if they existed would fire an American for being armed at work while employed with the billionaires of liberty.
Wish we could get County,counts on those like Texas last I heard was around 36, of 254.NOT nearly enough.
