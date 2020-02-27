Real Avid Introduces New Master Armorer’s Mat For Gun Building

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Real Avid, the Leader in DIY for Guns, introduces the first of its kind bench top aid for AR15 armorers and DIY builders with the Master Armorer’s Mat. Protect your firearm parts and stay organized with this protective mat and built-in storage tray.

Combining a massive protective work mat with organization and storage for tools and gun parts, the Master Armorer’s Mat features a 48-inch x 20-inch padded mat that is oil resistant, has a no-slip rubberized backing and protects gun parts as well as the bench or table-top. Detailed schematics of the upper receiver, lower receiver, bolt carrier group and barrel assembly are printed along the left side of the mat. Attached to the mat is a parts and tool tray. A small-parts storage box snaps on top of the tray to complete the Master Armorer’s Mat. The mat and tray roll up to fit in a convenient storage bag.

There are 22 individual storage compartments, each protected by a snap fit lid. These will keep different sized detents, pins, clips and springs safely organized and hopefully prevent the on-your-hands and knees search and rescue missions. The box is designed to snap in place onto the larger parts tray securing its contents from spilling whenever the mat is stored.

The Master Armorer’s Mat is the newest addition to Real Avid’s rapidly growing family of Master Grade tools. It is designed to improve the Gun DIY experience by keeping the work area orderly and guns, parts, frequently used tools and components at arm’s reach. The mat itself is large enough to accommodate an entire AR15 or all of the components to build an AR15.

What the Master Armorer’s Mat includes:

Oversized oil resistant, no-slip padded work mat

Integrated tray to store BCG’s, buffer tubes, charging handles and even a punch set (not included)

Removable micro parts storage tray that doubles as a lid for the larger tray

Quick reference guide (imprinted on mat)

MSRP: $44.99

Join the Real Avid family and become a dealer! Contact us at [email protected] or call 800.286.0567.

About Real Avid:

Real Avid is the leader in DIY for Guns. We relentlessly invent superior problem-solving products and instruction that improve the experience of customizing, cleaning, building and modifying guns. Visit www.RealAvid.com for more information and to see the full line of Real Avid products.