USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a thousand (1000) rounds of Sellier & Bellot 9mm ammo in 115gr for $174.99 with coupon code “SAE” and Brownells' Edge members can get FREE shipping. That price is $0.17 a round which is as low as this brand 9mm gets these days. Compare this bulk ammo buy to the 50 round packs here and you see why this is a great buy.
Full Metal Jacket projectiles are the ideal choice for recreational target shooting and training. When you want great value without sacrificing quality and performance.
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
- Bullet Weight (Grains): 115
- Cartridge: 9 mm Luger
- Muzzle Energy: 391
- Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1237
- Rounds: 1000
You can rely on Sellier & Bellot full metal jacket ammunition to deliver results.
Sellier & Bellot 9mm 115gr 1000 Rnds $174.99 FREE S&H w/ Code
As of today 12\14\2019 Target sports Usa.com is out of the Sellier&Bellot ammo, but they do have Pmc bronze in 9mm, 115gr brass case at $169.80 per thousand rounds shipped free to your door, no codes or gimmicks, just add to your cart, and buy it now. They have several reviews on it for the skeptical folks, but I have used it on several occasions without problems of any kind. Im not trying to bash Brownell’s, I love those guys, and buy gun parts from them, but I like to save a buck wherever possible.
Must be Va stocking up ?
$169.80, my mistake, sorry.
They have the exact ammo Sellier & Bellot 115gr for $169.40 per tho rnds 9mm free shipping to your door
@ Target sports usa in stock as of about 45 seconds ago.
Natchez has been running free ship or free with small min. order,
CCI 1,000 rounds 9mm 115 for $180.