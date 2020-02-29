Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Brownells does not honor coupon codes over the phone! If you call them they will just try and get you to pay full price. You must follow the links below and place your orders online to get these deals. See our cart image below on how we did it.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a thousand (1000) rounds of Sellier & Bellot 9mm ammo in 115gr for $174.99 with coupon code “SAE” and Brownells' Edge members can get FREE shipping. That price is $0.17 a round which is as low as this brand 9mm gets these days. Compare this bulk ammo buy to the 50 round packs here and you see why this is a great buy.

Full Metal Jacket projectiles are the ideal choice for recreational target shooting and training. When you want great value without sacrificing quality and performance. Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 115

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Muzzle Energy: 391

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1237

Rounds: 1000 You can rely on Sellier & Bellot full metal jacket ammunition to deliver results.

