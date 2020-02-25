Shoot Like A Girl’s Coast to Coast Tour at Bass Pro Shops in Orlando, Florida!

Madison, AL – -(AmmoLand.com)- Shoot Like A Girl’s Coast to Coast Tour will make a stop in Orlando, FL, Saturday, February 29th from 9am-5pm and Sunday, March 1st from 9am-3pm at Bass Pro Shops,5156 International Drive! Shoot Like A Girl has already made stops in Indianapolis, IN; Las Vegas, NV, and Nashville, TN. New and experienced shooters are invited to attend this free event, and families are encouraged to visit.

Inside of the range, women, ages 16 and older, gain experience in handling and shooting handguns and long guns using state-of-the-art technology by certified instructors, and can also shoot a bow guided by an archery coach.

Outside of the range, at the Shoot Like A Girl Gun Counter, all attendees can compare a variety of firearms including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles. Additional product are on display from their corporate partners, including conceal carry bags, holsters, an electric bike and much more.

Shoot Like A Girl is committed to education about the importance of firearm safety. Those who visit the range will learn about safe responsible gun ownership, the benefits of firearms, and the positive impact shooting sports can have on the lives of them and their families.

Special Note for Reporters: This experience offers a great opportunity for live broadcasting and lifestyle news segments.

Shoot Like A Girl 2020 Coast to Coast Tour Dates

Feb 29-Mar 1: Bass Pro Shops-Orlando, FL

Mar 14-15: Bass Pro Shops – Destin, FL

Apr 4-5: Bass Pro Shops – Pearl, MS

May 2-3: Cabela’s – Wichita, KS

May 16-17: Cabela’s – Kearney, NE

Jun 6-7: Cabela’s – Missoula, MT

Jun13-14: Cabela’s – Post Falls, ID

Jun 27-28: Cabela’s – Tulalip, WA

Jul 11-12: Cabela’s – Springfield, OR

Jul 23-26: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Elk Camp – Park City, UT

Aug 15-16: Bass Pro Shops – OKC, OK

Aug 29-30: Bass Pro Shops-Little Rock, AR

Sep 12-13: Bass Pro Shops Conservation Event – Table Rock Lake, MO

Sep 26-27: Cabela’s – Charleston, WV

Oct 3-4: Bass Pro Shops – Ashland, VA

Oct 17-18: Cabela’s – Garner, NC

Oct 24-25: Bass Pro Shops-Myrtle Beach, SC





About Shoot Like A Girl:

Shoot Like A Girl is the industry leader in growing the number of women in shooting sports by giving them an interactive experience of shooting a pistol, rifle, and bow in a safe controlled environment. The Shoot Like A Girl experience is free to each participant because of the following corporate partners, please take a moment to recognize them:

GLOCK, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Ruger, Beretta, Colt, Magpul, Bushnell, Savage, Springfield Armory, Walther, FN America, Heckler & Koch, TrueTimber, Walker's, Mossberg, Lyman, Crossbreed Holsters, Thermacell, Black Rifle Coffee Company, GTM, Rogue Ridge, Archery 360, Bow Hunting 360, Women's Outdoor News, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Primos, Gold Tip Arrows, Hoppes, Federal Premium Ammunition, Mathews, Hoyt, S & S Outdoors, Alps Outdoorz, Record Rack, and Upper Canyon Outfitters.