Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a sale running on the Shotgun Tube Tactical Light Package with the Streamlight TRL-1 HL for just $129.95. Compare prices here or even here and you see why we like this sale package.

It provides an 800-lumen blast of light for maximum illumination while clearing a room or searching an alley. Its wide beam pattern lights up large areas so you can identify who or what is nearby. C4 LED technology, impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime

12,000 candela peak beam intensity and up to 800 lumens

TIR optics produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Run Time: 1.25 hours regulated run time. Solid-state current regulation for consistent illumination level

Powered by two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries with 10-year storage life

Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of muzzle

Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails

Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 92, S&W 99, and S&W TSW

Machined aluminum sealed construction with black anodized finish

Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch

User programmable strobe can be enabled / disabled

Fits existing light bearing holsters

3.39”

4.18 oz

IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes Rugged, machined aluminum rail mount clamps around 12 gauge shotgun magazine tube to provide rail space on three sides for secure mounting of tactical lights and laser aiming devices. Will Fit All 12ga Shotgun Tubes

Two 1913 MIL SPEC Picatinny Rails

6061 Aircraft Grade Aluminum

CNC Machined

Ambidextrous

Type II Class 3 Hard Black Anodized

Ultra Light Weight

Lifetime Warranty

100% USA Made Gets your light and/or laser where it belongs up front so it won't be obstructed by your support hand or other gear.

The Streamlight TLR-1 Hl Weaponlight is well-reviewed:

Streamlight Shotgun Tube Tactical Light Package Deal Cart Check 02/28/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!