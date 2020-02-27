TNW Firearms Is Giving Consumers $50.00 Rebate On Popular PCCs

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- TNW Firearms, a leading designer and manufacturer of modern and historical firearms, is offering consumers a $50.00 rebate on all standard Aero Survival Rifles and Tac Aero Survival Pistols. The rebate applies to consumer purchases made between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. Redemption is simple and convenient for both dealers and consumers. The customer simply visits REG.TNWFIREARMS.COM to supply the required information. The Aero Survival Rifle and Tac Aero Survival Pistol are no-tools-required, rapid take-down pistol caliber carbines and pistols for the ultimate in portability. These are perfect as a backcountry or emergency survival firearm for outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, ranchers, pilots or anyone who needs a compact, rugged and reliable semi-automatic rifle. Aero Survival Rifles and Pistols use readily available Glock pattern magazines.

Similar in appearance and manual-of-arms to an AR pattern rifle or pistol, Aero Survival Rifles and Pistols are original designs engineered to be more compact than similar AR based designs. Portable, lightweight, easy to carry and rapid firing, they use Glock pattern magazines Blowback operated for simplicity and reliability, both the upper and lower receiver are machined from 6061-T6 aluminum.

The rebate is redeemable on consumer purchases made from March 1, 2020 through May, 31 2020 on standard Aero Survival Rifles and Tac Aero Survival Pistols. Request for redemption must be made before June 30, 2020. Please visit REG.TNWFIREARMS.COM for complete details and for rebate redemption. The Aero Survival Rifle has an MSRP of $699 and the Tac Aero Survival Pistol has an MSRP of $799

The TNW Aero Survival product line is available in the most popular pistol cartridges and uses Glock magazines. With the TNW Aero Survival Rifle, your customers can easily pair a pistol cal carbine with the their favorite handgun and they can buy extra magazines that your stores already have on hand.

The Aero Survival Rifle and Pistol are original designs created to be portable, easy to use with readily available ammo and magazines. Being an original design, the ASR is shorter, lighter and more compact than competing AR based variants. Customers who handle the Aero Survival line of carbines and pistols are genuinely impressed with the design, features and price.





About TNW Firearms:

Since its opening in the early nineties, TNW Firearms Inc., has been a leader in the manufacture and development of historical weaponry and accessories. We pride ourselves on preserving firearms history for collectors, museums and movie companies. Our company relocated to Vernonia, Oregon in 1994, where we were able to grow with onsite R&D, testing, and production. TNW conducts much of its business and manufacturing locally and partners with a large network of companies in the greater Portland area. From its first product, the Semi auto Browning 1919, TNW Firearms has grown to provide an array of products expanding into the shooting sports and national defense markets. In 2013 TNW introduced the new Aero Survival Rifle; this original designed firearm incorporated technology and features that had never been used in the carbine rifle market. Working forward from that platform, TNW is currently in development of some exciting new products that will cater to the next generation of sports shooter.