Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on 1000 rounds of American Eagle Ammo 5.56X45mm 55Gr XM193 that you can game their shopping cart with a coupon code all for $294.99, Brownells Edge Members get free shipping. That is $0.294 each a round and that is a great buy. Compare prices here and here.

Top-quality, new-manufactured mil-spec 5.56 x 45mm NATO XM193 FMJ ammo ideal for training & practice. This ammunition was produced at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant to Federal Cartridge Company specs for commercial ammunition. 55-grain FMJ boattail bullet – the exact load developed for the original M16 rifle. Headstamped with Federal logo and date of manufacture, reloadable brass cases with crimped in boxer primers. Lacquer-sealed primer and case mouth to resist moisture. For use only in rifles with chambers designed for 5.56mm x 45 ammunition.

Ammo Deals: 1000rnds American Eagle Ammo 5.56X45mm 55Gr XM193 $294.99 FREE S&H Option

Related Videos:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!