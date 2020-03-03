Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on 1000 rounds of Federal Syntech Action Pistol 9mm Luger Ammo for just $225.98 with a coupon code at check-out and FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members. That is $0.245 each a round and as cheap as you will see this unique ammo these days. To make this deal you need to add two units of the 500 rounds boxes to your cart and use coupon code “L6V” and be a Brownells Edge Member to get the free shipping.

Shooters who compete at the highest levels need ammunition built for the demands of their discipline. American Eagle® Syntech™ Action Pistol is specifically designed for the action shooting sports and loaded to power factor requirements with heavy, flat-nose bullets for more reliable knock-downs on steel targets in competition. Like all Syntech loads, they feature the exclusive Total Synthetic Jacket (TSJ™), which prevents metal-on-metal contact between the bullet and barrel, eliminating copper and lead fouling as well as reducing damaging heat and friction. Combined with clean-burning powders and the Catalyst™ lead-free primer. Official ammunition of the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Optimized for action shooting sports’ power factor requirements

Reduced felt recoil for faster follow-up shots

Flat-nose Syntech bullet for better energy transfer to steel targets

TSJ eliminates copper and lead fouling, while extending barrel life

Exclusive lead-free primer formulation provides reliable, consistent ignition

Clean-burning propellants minimize residue

Drastically reduces splash-back on steel target Syntech Action Pistol provides the softest-shooting and most reliable performance possible for high-volume competitive shooters.

