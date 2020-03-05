5.11 Morale Patches, New Limited Editions Every Month! ~ VIDEOS

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Readers know we love collecting Morale Patches! 5.11 tactical has new limited edition custom patches every month. Get you while you still can. Designed to integrate with a wide array of 5.11 patrol, duty, and tactical clothing, our morale patches allow you to express your individuality without reducing your tactical awareness or ability.

Cool Morale Patch Collections:









About 5.11 Tactical

With offices around the globe, 5.11 Tactical works directly with end users/operators to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of first responders worldwide. 5.11 Tactical products exceed rigorous and exacting standards, which has allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity and become the premier choice for Duty-Driven professionals. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 Tactical on Facebook, #511tactical, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical.