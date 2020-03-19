Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- If you ave been shopping for Ammo then you know shelves are bare. If you dig deep there are a few bargains to be found, like 600 rounds or Challenger Super Shortshell 12 Gauge 1-3/4″ Ammo (7.1/2″ 5/8OZ) for just $189.98 after coupon code “L6V” at check out. FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members. That is $0.32 each and that is a great price when compared to similar products here.

To get this make your own package deal you need to add two units of the 300 round boxes to your shopping cart to make the total over $200. then apply the coupon code. Check out the cart image below to see how we did it.

Honey, I Shrank the Shotgun Shells (And the Recoil!) Challenger's Super Shortshell Shotshells – say that three times fast! – are part of the new wave in shotgun ammunition: shorter than standard length shells. The benefit is being able to load more rounds into the tube magazine of your pump action personal defense shotgun. A full 1″ shorter than standard shells (1-3/4″ vs. 2-3/4″), Super Shortshells also make excellent reduced-power loads for recoil-sensitive shooters, especially in single- or double-barreled shotguns. Like all Challenger shotshells, Super Shortshells deliver excellent performance at an economical price. “Economical” doesn't mean cutting corners in the wrong places. Cheddite primers give “surefire” reliability, while the slow-burning powder spreads out the recoil impulse to help make Super Shortshells extremely easy on the shoulder. Extra-hard, high-antimony pellets maximize the “punch” of the smaller shot loads. 1-3/4″ shell length lets you load more rounds in tube mag shotguns

Light recoil excellent for beginning, youth & smaller-statured shooters

Extra-hard, dense-patterning pellets

Choose classic #7-1/2 shot or #4 buck

Available by the 20-rd box or 300-rd case Super Shortshells are not just the result of loading up good ingredients and hoping for the best. Like all Challenger shotshells, Shortshells are exhaustively tested in a state-of-the-art (and science!) ballistic laboratory. A universal receiver is used in conjunction with an ultra-sensitive quartz pressure transducer and advanced chronograph to test pressures and velocities. This ensures you enjoy the same light recoil from one round to the next, EVERY time you pull the trigger.

