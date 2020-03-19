Action Target & CoverSix Shelters Announce Modular Shooting Range Teaming Agreement

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Action Target Inc., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, steel targets, shooting supplies and aftermarket services, announces a new teaming agreement with CoverSix Shelters. CoverSix has a proven track record of providing customizable and scalable modular structures to defense, military, and training groups around the world. The two companies are committed to working together to provide customers with world-class modular shooting range systems and turnkey solutions.

These modular shooting ranges will provide a completely tactical training experience. They are modular and scalable from 1 to 14 lanes wide and 10m to 100m in length, and they have no columns or support structure midrange. Rather than using standard ISO shipping containers as the building block, these modular ranges are purposefully designed and built using the proven methods of construction introduced by CoverSix in the USA and internationally.

“We are consistently looking for ways to provide the best solutions for our customers. We are excited about our partnership with CoverSix. They not only share our core values but have the professional experience and expertise in the defense industry to execute projects of this magnitude. This partnership is a true win for our customers that need modular shooting range systems,” said Mike Birch, Action Target CEO.

Modular shooting ranges meet the growing demand to dramatically reduce project time and complexity when compared to the construction of brick and mortar shooting range facilities. These built-to-order facilities can be delivered to sites across the world and require minimal site preparation. Each unit can be outfitted with Action Target’s technologically advanced products, including baffles, bullet traps, ballistic partitions, ventilation systems and target systems for advanced training—including the Genesis Target Retriever System, Dual Running Man Pro™, and the hit-sensing AutoTargets. In addition, the SmartRange Axis control platform enables ranges to easily operate and manage their range equipment from one central control screen.

“Working with Action Target, we’re advancing the industry’s typical ‘container shooting range’ by providing purpose-built range modules. With our 20 years of modular construction experience and the ability to provide customizations to the size, height, interior and exterior finishes, plus the latest in range technology from Action Target, we’re hoping to not only disrupt the modular range market, but revolutionize it as well,” said Darren Hillman, President of RedGuard, the parent company of CoverSix.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners across the world to design, install and maintain range equipment for law enforcement, military, and commercial operations. Action Target products include dynamic target carriers, bullet traps integrated with monitoring software, and smart connected range controls. As the industry’s foremost turnkey solution provider, Action Target also offers custom ventilation equipment, security systems, and a comprehensive selection of aftermarket services. These services include shooter training courses, maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store. For more information about Action Target, visit www.ActionTarget.com.

About CoverSix

CoverSix serves the needs of federal, defense and security customers throughout the world with specialized and hardened modular structures to provide protection for people and equipment against blast, ballistic and forced entry threats. As a division of RedGuard, and in conjunction with its joint venture partner Specialist Services Group, CoverSix designs and constructs modular structures with manufacturing facilities in the US and the UAE supported by regional offices in the UK, Holland, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. CoverSix has successfully delivered projects worldwide and is a recognized expert in safe modular space. Common configurations include viewing bunkers, access control points, shelters, command centers, and training ranges. All structures are scalable and customizable, so no matter where duty calls, CoverSix has a solution to serve soldiers, agents, ambassadors, government employees and emergency management personnel. For more information about CoverSix, visit www.coversix.com.