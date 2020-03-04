Air Venturi Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- I love Precharged Pneumatic (PCP) airguns. They only have two downsides:

You have to carry an air tank to recharge them. You have to fill your air tank(s) at a skin-diving shop which can get expensive plus it is inconvenient.

Air Venturi has solved both of these problems with the invention of their Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor. It is portable and can be used in the field.

I own an Air Venturi HPA Compressor and it is nice. But the downfall of the HPA is that it takes an electrical source to run which I don’t have when out airgunning on the high desert. So for airgun hunters the Air Venturi Nomad II is the only option other than carrying 2-3 air bottles (Or, curse of all curses you can use a hand pump).

I airgun hunt a lot at feedlots for pigeons so it will work great in those hunts since my truck is always parked somewhere close by. I can just run back to my truck and recharge the tank on my rifle. But I also do even more hunting on ground squirrels. On those hunts I’ll throw on a big backpack with my air tanks and take out hunting across the high desert. On these hunts I carry two air bottles but on good days I’ll run out of air 2/3’s of the way through the day. I’ll continue to carry my two air bottles only now, when I run out of air I can run back to my truck and refill. In the past, the only options were to run home (Hour drive one way) and refill my bottles or drive to the skin-diving shop in Boise which is even further away.

I can’t say it any clearer. The Air Venturi Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor is a game-changer for us PCP hunters. We can now stay in the field all day hunting. Like I said above, in the past on a good day I’d run out of air 2/3’s through the day, and realize, I carry two bottles. Sure, I could buy a 3rd bottle but that’s another $429.99. So, this compressor is a big deal in the air gunner world.

I took it hunting yesterday to test out the new Sig Sauer MCX Virtus PCP and didn’t even use one of my bottles. I just refilled all day with the Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor. It worked great.

The compressor is easy to use. Just pop open your hood. Connect the air hose to the compressor. Next, connect the “yellow” end of the connection cord to the compressor and the black clip to the negative terminal of your truck battery and the red to clip to the positive terminal. Next, hook up the hose to your airgun tank, turn on the power and push the button to turn on the compressor (Make sure the bleed-off valve is closed. (It also has a cord so you can plug it into a 110 or 120 v outlet for power).

When you hit your desired pressure, turn off the compressor and unclip from your truck battery and bleed off the air in the hose by turning the brass air knob counterclockwise. When the pressure has bled off, unhook the quick disconnect from the rifle tank and you are good to go. It is that simple.

The Nomad II Portable PCP Compressor has an MSRP of $699.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Adjustable auto-shutoff

Pressures up to 4500 psi

Integrated LED lights on the underside of the unit for low light use

Capable of running off of a 110V or 220V outlet or 12V car battery

Power supply for electrical outlet use is built into the unit

Compressor includes carrying handle

Fan-Cooled

External Lubrication Port (Use Silicone Lubricant only)

Jumper Cables included

Hose w/ integrated moisture catch and female QD fittings

Noise level while running is 92 dB.

Dimensions: 10.6″ L x 8″ W x 7.9″

Weight: 19.6 lbs

Ships with travel bag for easy transportation

Please Note: The Nomad II is recommended for filling PCP guns only and is not to be used for breathing air.

Approximate fill times:

Benjamin Marauder Pistol (65cc): 0 – 3000 psi in approx. 3 min

Diana Stormrider (100cc): 0 – 3000 psi in approx. 3:45 min

Ataman M2R Carbine Ultra Compact (130cc): 0 – 4350 psi in approx. 8 min

Evanix Rainstorm (250cc): 0 – 3000 psi in approx. 9 minutes

Airforce Texan (490cc): 0 – 3000 psi in approx. 17 min





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”