American Holoptics to Acquire EOTech from L3Harris Technologies

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- American Holoptics LLC, a privately-held U.S. company, has signed a definitive agreement with L3Harris to acquire EOTech. The transaction is expected to close mid-2020 and is conditioned on customary closing conditions.

American Holoptics is a subsidiary of Koucar Management, whose strategic acquisitions of Elite Defense and HEL Technologies represent a solid foundation of cutting-edge optical science and weapons systems distribution. The American Holoptics leadership team has an exceptionally broad and deep experience providing high-quality products to the global weapons accessory market. In addition, this team has a proven track record of building customer-first and technology-focused organizations.

“We're proud to sign this agreement to join our team and technology with the EOTech brand,” says Matt Van Haaren, CEO of American Holoptics. “EOTech brings together technologically advanced product lines and production capabilities that will integrate well with our existing business and strategically expand our product portfolio. Together we will deliver an all-new level of service, innovation, and integrity to military, law enforcement and civilian users around the world.”

About EOTech

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTech designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, VUDU rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you'll find them on the weapons of America's most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You'll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target. www.eotech-inc.com

About Elite Defense

Headquartered in Clawson, MI, Elite Defense LLC is a distributor and regulatory compliance manager for over 170 international partners in the small arms weapons and tactical equipment markets. Since its founding in 2007, Elite has represented many of the most sought-after and well-known brands in the industry. Elite has been EOTech's largest customer in its international sales history and will bring that expertise with it as a member of the American Holoptics team. www.elitedefense.com

About HEL Technologies

Headquartered in Clawson, MI, HEL Technologies LLC was formed to continue, and complete holographic R&D. HEL Technologies has developed and secured 4 patents related to its Holographic Edge Lighting design that will bring game-changing innovations to the small arms weapon sight market. In addition, HEL Technologies will have the only USA based emulsion lab dedicated to developing new applications for its holographic R&D.

About Koucar Management

Koucar Management, LLC is a privately held, Michigan-based company with a diverse portfolio of holdings and investments. Koucar Management has an investment strategy that firmly focuses on expansion within existing industries, bringing new vitality to acquired businesses and laying the groundwork for new ventures. With their recognized management strengths and ample financial resources, Koucar Management is providing growth capital and other resources to its portfolio of companies. Koucar's vision is clear; motivated skilled partners & employees, significant financial strength and stability, a willingness to look beyond conventional performance measurements and an untiring commitment to its customers. www.koucar.com