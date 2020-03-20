Summerville, SC -(AmmoLand.com)- American Tactical, US manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition and tactical equipment, is proud to offer the Nomad Turkey Shotgun.

The ATI Nomad Turkey Shotgun is the perfect firearm for turkey hunting enthusiasts. The single-shot Turkey shotgun is lightweight, foldable and easy to transport into the field. It's available in 12, 20 or .410 gauge. Chamber options include 2 3/4″ and 3″ for 12 and 20 gauge, and 2 1/2″ and 3″ for .410 gauge. It features a 23″ vent ribbed barrel with folding break-open action and a fiber optic front sight. The Turkey shotgun has a detachable see-through saddle mount and an XXFull and Modified choke. Finally, it has a camo finish in a subtle pattern that's sure to conceal your weapon in the field.

The Nomad Turkey Shotgun has an MSRP of $169.95. Item numbers are as follows: ATIG12NMD23C (12GA), ATIG20NMD23C (20 GA), and ATIG410NMD23C (.410 GA).

For more information on products from American Tactical, visit www.americantactical.us