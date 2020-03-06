USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale going on a 1000 rounds of CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Ammo in 115Gr FMJ-RN that with coupon code “TAG” you can lock them in at $175.03 with FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members. That is $0.175 each and compare that to $0.24 elsewhere online and with the free shipping that makes this a great price in our current ammo market.
TIP: buying more will not get you a better price in one cart, but if you place two or more of the same orders you can reapply the $15.00-off-$150 order coupon code and shipping is free.
Highly Accurate Full Metal Jacket Round.
Over the last 25 years, CCI Blazer has developed a reputation around the world as a reliable training and practice ammunition. For the shooter who wants to combine the economical pricing with the freedom to reload his spent cases, these Blazer loads are made with conventional, Boxer-primed brass cases ideal for reloading. These cases combined with high-quality Speer bullets deliver economy, accuracy, and performance. Available many common centerfire handgun calibers.
1000 Rounds CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Ammo 115Gr $175.03 FREE S&H $0.175ea
Related Videos Showing CCI Blazer Brass 9mm:
Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.
Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Whoops, we forgot to detail that you need a filler item, but that is why we always include the cart check image so you can see how we did it. The description has been updated. Enjoy the great buy.
But at checkout they still charge you for shipping, even when on earlier order screens they said shipping was free.
Target sports dot com 9mm 115gr $169.80, per thousand rds. FREE SHIPPING ALWAYS.
Ordered another 5000 rounds of 22lr from Target Sports yesterday. Total of $198.00 for Aguila 40 plated round nose. It is my third purchase from them in six months.
Sweet!
Try code M8Y … for $20 off and free shipping for orders of $200.
NOTE: You must have at least $200 in your cart, so if you add a case of 115gr you won’t be there, so then add this part:
AR-15 Surplus Front Sight Detent Spring Silver
Stock #: 100-012-752WB
Your cart will then be at $200.04
Bummer re. the misinformation on free shipping. I’m an “edge” member, so …
FYI….you have to get your cart up to $200 to use the SRF code, so add a case of the ammo, then find a cheap part, I got a little spring for $1.60, then the code will work.
I am trying to buy some but the discount code SRF is not working. No discount, no free shipping. Who has failed us, Ammoland or Brownells?
ETA: and their LIVE CHAT help which was supposed to be open 25 minutes ago is still closed as “after hours.” Honestly, people, is this any way to run a company?
Hey Dan, you and I must have been going through the same thing, then I realized SRF is literally only if you have $200 in your cart. So, if you add a case of 1000 rounds, you are only up to $199 and change, so find the least expensive little doo-dad you can find on Brownells to bump it over $200 and … voila. I added a $1.60 spring.
Thanks. I did not see that anywhere in the article. I will try again!
Nope, it was not in the article and so I spent about fifteen minutes doing everything I could think of and then…I recalled that this happens often with Brownells, they say $200 and they mean it. The article should not have been published without the “secret” … 🙂
Okay, discount code works for items if over $200, but NO FREE SHIPPING as they advertised.
I would like to point out that in the image of the shopping cart they have added a tiny part to get the total up to $200.
You mean as Ammoland described it, not Brownells.
Possibly, but when I enter the order into Brownells with the discount code it states estimated shipping at $0.00. Only when I go to pay do they tack on $10. Five seconds ago they said zero. They had my zip code.
Try entering the code on the very last page of the checkout process, that is, on the very last window that tells you to enter a discount code, not on the first page where it asks for your zip code.
Other than that…good luck!
I tried that. I tried everything. In the end I just paid the extra $10. I’m giving this to my daughter, it’s not going to break me, but I would like to think Ammoland and Brownell’s have their stuff together. 🙁
It’s not Brownells fault. Ammoland needs to do a better job with the details when posting deals. I snagged two cases to restock.
Did you have to pay shipping? I tried contacting Brownells during business hours. They wouldn’t answer the phones. I emailed. They still have yet to reply. It’s been two days.
Even Comcast isn’t this bad!