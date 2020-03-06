1000 Rounds CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Ammo 115Gr $175.03 FREE S&H $0.175ea

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale going on a 1000 rounds of CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Ammo in 115Gr FMJ-RN that with coupon code “TAG” you can lock them in at $175.03 with FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members. That is $0.175 each and compare that to $0.24 elsewhere online and with the free shipping that makes this a great price in our current ammo market.

TIP: buying more will not get you a better price in one cart, but if you place two or more of the same orders you can reapply the $15.00-off-$150 order coupon code and shipping is free.

Highly Accurate Full Metal Jacket Round. Over the last 25 years, CCI Blazer has developed a reputation around the world as a reliable training and practice ammunition. For the shooter who wants to combine the economical pricing with the freedom to reload his spent cases, these Blazer loads are made with conventional, Boxer-primed brass cases ideal for reloading. These cases combined with high-quality Speer bullets deliver economy, accuracy, and performance. Available many common centerfire handgun calibers.

