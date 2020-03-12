Apex Releases New 1911 Ejector Pin Fixture

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- For gunsmiths, armorers and anyone doing a 1911 build, Apex Tactical Specialties is pleased to announce the release of its new 1911 Ejector Pin Fixture for use with 1911 and 2011 pistols – available now at ApexTactical.com.

Designed by master gunsmith Randy Lee, founder and co-owner of Apex, the Ejector Pin Fixture is designed to securely hold the ejector to the frame of any 1911 or 2011. The fixture makes sure that the ejector, frame and ejector pin hole are in the proper relationship while fitting a new ejector.

The Apex Ejector Pin Fixture anchors the ejector to the frame and permits you to precisely locate where to notch the ejector leg for a perfect fit. It even allows you to install an ejector with simple hand tools (small file, properly sized punch and a hammer) in the field with professional results.

The fixture is machined from a billet of steel and Black Melonite finished for enhanced durability. It comes with a set of three (3) brass tipped 6×32 set screws so you can position the ejector without marring either the ejector or the frame.

Features and Specifications:

For 1911 and 2011 model pistols

Anchors ejector to frame allowing precise location to notch ejector leg for perfect fit

Black Melonite finish

Package includes Ejector Pin Fixture and set of 3 6×32 Brass Tipped Set Screws

Apex Part #: 104-152

MSRP: $49.95

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new 1911 Ejector Pin Fixture can contact Apex at (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

