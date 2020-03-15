AR500 Armor, COVID-19 UPDATE: Commitment to Our Customers

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Citizens of the Armored Republic®,

Psalm 91:

1 He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High

Will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.

2 I will say to the LORD, “My refuge and my fortress,

My God, in whom I trust!”

In times of difficulty, we have our greatest opportunities to magnify the glory of God, serve our neighbors in a meaningful way, and build our own reputations. With the continued spread of the COVID-19 we want to encourage you all to Trust in God, and to do your duty. We want to share what we are doing as a way of encouraging ordered responsibility and preparation.

First, stop, pray, and think. You are a rational being made in the image of your creator. We want to encourage you first of all to act like rational beings. Start thinking about the ordered consequences that follow from the types of social and medical changes that are occurring. Several weeks ago we anticipated an increased demand for health and safety supplies such as facemasks, which are a necessary part of the equipment our craftsmen use when applying our anti-fragmentation coating to our armor. As such, we stocked up ahead of time in case of such a contingency.

We did this sort of planning for many of our supply chains. This was hard to do. We knew that it would take management time and capital, and this is a hard thing to give up when we are in such fast-paced growth.

You are the King of your household. You are the management. It is hard to stop, pray, and think, but you have a duty to provide, and provision starts with forward-looking and setting aside time and resources to act on the forward-looking. We want to encourage you to be men of good courage and to face the future squarely.

Because of our preparation, we are happy to assure you that PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENTS WILL CONTINUE. While events such as concerts, schools, sporting events, and even some businesses, are shuttering, we are not. We intend to continue operations in order to equip every free man with the tools of liberty to protect and defend your God-given rights, lives, and property. Our online ordering system is still operational, and orders will go out as normal.

In order to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, we’ve also implemented a process to reduce exposure. Some examples are the following:

Non-production staff will be working remotely for the foreseeable future.

All production staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during their time on-premises.

For local customers, our showroom will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time.

For our members of the Armored Republic who like to shop in person, we apologize for the inconvenience this creates.

For customers who had arranged local pickup from our showroom, we will be contacting you directly about your order.

We believe the threat to be serious, but we also know that trust in God, serious-minded planning, and hard honest work will help us through this crisis. In the meantime, here are some things to think about:

Consider what supplies you want to have on hand if the outbreak intensifies. What would you want to have for your own use and comfort? What do you need in order to defend hearth and home if individual bad actors or some level of unrest were to bring violence to your door? You are the king of your household, and it is your job to defend it and the people under your care.

Consider what steps you may want to take to avoid contact with contaminated individuals and/or objects. What would you do if you were infected and you wanted to protect your family?

Consider your duty to your household and your neighbors. Do you have enough for your own house? Can you recruit your brothers, your friends, your family? Do you have enough where you could help some of one? Ephesians 4:28 “Let him who stole steal no longer, but rather let him labor, working with his hands what is good, that he may have something to give him who has need.” Preparing is a duty. Prepare so that you can not only avoid the temptation of dishonest gain by providing for your own but prepare so as to be able to have something to give to those who are in need.

Social Distancing – Husbands, protect your wives, encourage them to do the hard work of social distancing. Encourage them, be present for them. Father’s protect your children. Keep them home if the spread of the virus becomes significant in your area or is testing in your area has become in effectual. If you are an employer, then please consider the important role you can play in providing for and protecting your people by implementing a remote work policy for the near future.

The duty of Employers – We are requiring people who are sick to stay home. We are asking employees to talk to us about recent travel. If you have to work together in close proximity, what can you do to help to reduce the risk of spread? If you don’t have equipment, then what practices can be used to limit spread?

In order to help you in your planning work, and to keep informed, we wanted to point you to a helpful resource:

Should you have any questions regarding your order, please do not hesitate to call our customer service team for further assistance at 602-501-9607 8am-5pm M-F, or email us at [email protected]

Trust in God, think well, and do your duty.

For the cause of Truth and Liberty,

Tyler O’Neal, Founding Partner, and President

David Reece, Partner, and CEO