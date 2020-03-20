ArachniGRIP Makes Complex Kimber Slide Grip

Parker, CO – (Ammoland.com) – ArachniGRIP, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider adhesive slide grip, is proud to offer the Slide Spider slide grips for the Kimber KHX Ultra.

ArachniGRIP demonstrates its manufacturing skill by introducing a complex new semi-auto pistol slide grip for the Kimber KHX Ultra. The KHX Ultra, which has a 7 round magazine, rounded frame heel and a 3” barrel make it an ideal choice for easy concealment, home defense or a day at the range.

What sets this Kimber 1911 style pistol apart from others is the unique and distinctive stepped hexagonal slide serrations. These slide serrations are far from an ordinary design feature and clearly stand out from other serration styles in the marketplace.

The ArachniGRIP Slide Spider is designed to fit precisely inside the unusual slide grip serrations and is a perfect complement to the stock Hogue G10 Mag Grips already on the gun. The Slide Spider grip adds another level of grip that increases safety and control to this great product. MSRP for the Slide Spider is $19.95.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com.

