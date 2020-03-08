ArachniGRIP Seeking Rep Groups

Parker, CO – (Ammoland.com) – ArachniGRIP®, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, has announced that they are actively seeking nationwide manufacturer rep groups.

As ArachniGRIP continues to grow, they see the importance of forming valuable partnerships in the industry. They are committed to better serving their customers and are looking to extend their availability through additional manufacturing rep groups across the country. For more information, interested parties should contact Bob Biedenbach at [email protected]

“We are excited to form new partnerships with rep groups to reach even more potential customers,” says Bob Biedenbach of ArachniGRIP. “We believe the benefits that our products offer to shooters are worth sharing as far and wide as possible.”

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi-auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

About ArachniGRIP®:

ArachniGRIP® was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.