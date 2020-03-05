COLUMBUS, Ohio. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Extreme bow hunter and hardcore athlete Cameron Hanes will be sharing his love for bowhunting the west with fans during the Ohio Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo Presented by Suzuki KingQuad in Columbus at the Ohio State Fairgrounds & Expo Center with appearances & seminars on Saturday, March 21 & Sunday, March 22.

Hanes, who hails from Eugene, Oregon, has a deep passion for backcountry bowhunting and is well-known for shooting his bow every single day of the year and devoting his life year-round to preparing for the hunting season in the backcountry.

“I owe it to the animal to be the best I can be,” Cam has stated. Hanes runs a marathon at least twice a week and averages roughly 22 miles a day. On the days he doesn’t run a full marathon, he makes up for it with an hour lifting weights in the gym. He also sets aside time every day for target practice with his 80-pound compound bow. There are no rest days in his schedule. For the past 30 years, his workouts have varied but his commitment to physical fitness has never wavered.

Hanes will be visiting with fans during Saturday, March 21 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and then hosting a special Seminar on Western Hunting with unique Q&A opportunity for fans Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Thanks to a compelling social media presence (he has nearly a million Instagram followers) Hanes has achieved cult-like status, especially among young men, for his grueling workouts and his bowhunting, and he’s credited with introducing many people to the sport. His mottos, “Keep Hammering” and “Nobody Cares. Work Harder,” appear on T-shirts, belt buckles, and snapback hats he sells on his website, all of which are eagerly purchased by his admirers.

“Cam is the real deal, and cares wholeheartedly about lifting people up and inspiring them to be their best,” said Bundy. “Cam rarely gets to the Midwest, and has never done an event in Ohio. We’re projecting a pretty big turnout, and hope you’ll join!”

To purchase tickets in advance online visit www.FieldandStreamExpo.com.

