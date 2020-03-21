Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ATN Optics has some limited inventory available on refurbished digital rifle scopes like the ATN X-Sight 4K PRO 5-20x Thermal Scope for just $599.00. At this price, it is time to join the digital world of optics, retail prices have come way down and the added refurbished reduction is a great way to test the waters for cheap. Check out the same product at retail here and here.

Not the right magnification for your set up? Then check out some of the other refurbished optics deals ATN has available here.

ATN X-Sight 4K PRO 5-20x Thermal Scope Ultra HD Sensor-Ultra HD 4K Sensor with our Obsidian 4 Dual Core Processor brings you cutting edge technology with higher resolution, faster optics, millions of vivid colors Ballistic Calculator-Hunt responsibly by making sure your shot hits the target Each and Every time. Range,Wind,Multiple-Weapon Profiles,Angle to target,Temperature,Humidity,Plus more. Dual Stream Video Recording-You asked and we listened XSight 4K PRO not only Streams Video to your mobile device at HD resolution and can simultaneously Record to the SD card inside Night Vision Mode-The X-Sight 4K PRO offers an Enhanced HD Night Vision Mode. Don't let the darkness slow you down. Waterproof rating / IP rating – Weather resistant

Ultra Low Power Profile-No more worries about your batteries dying in field. At 18+ hours of Continuous operation, X-Sight 4K will last as long as you do.Mount:30 mm Standard Rings (included) RAV (Recoil Activated Video) Recoil Activated Video (RAV) takes care of all your worries. Just relax and focus on your game and let Obsidian Core do the heavy lifting.Initial Velocity 2850 fps NOTE : Please refer the USER MANUAL which is available for reference.

All ATN PRO's are well-reviewed:

