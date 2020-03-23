Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a limited inventory of the AVON NH15 CBRN Emergency Escape Hoods For Biological for just $179.98. These are the same hoods we have been seeing on news reports out of Italy with medical teams wearing them. This is a substantially cheaper option the MIRA Gas mask found here, nowhere near the same durability or reusability as MIRA, but a great option and available to ship now.

The Avon NH15™ CBRN Air-Purifying Escape Respirator is the smallest and most compact escape hood on the market, approved to carry NIOSH and CE marking. Its low cost makes it ideal for police, emergency medical services and fire officers seeking immediate or emergency respiratory protection in a CBRN scenario. The NH15™ hood has a five-year shelf life and provides a high level of respiratory, eye and face protection for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Made of clear material, the NH15™ not only protects against all airborne CBRN threats but also protects the face from liquid agent splashes. The clear material gives a non-threatening appearance, aids with recognition of the wearer and also allows for superior visual communication. Twin low-profile filters on a unique hinge system feature the latest filtration media which reduces breathing resistance and a front reflector makes it easier to identify colleagues in low light environments. Specifications Data Sheet Affordable Protection NO annual fit test requirements.

NO maintenance or inspection requirements.

Protect more people with your budget. Ideal For Oil Refineries

Chemical Facilities

General Industrial

Applications

Truck/Transportation

Industries

Mining/Drilling

Executive Protection / Family Protection Size Chart By Neck Size: X-Small – 12 To 13 Inches

Regular – 13 To 18 Inches

Large – 18 To 22 Inches The Avon NH15 is vacuum-packed in a multilayer barrier bag that provides 5 years of shelf life.

