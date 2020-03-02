Axeon’s New Dog Soldier Predator Scope is Made for Unforgiving Conditions

FORT SMITH, AR – -(AmmoLand.com)- Axeon Optics is proud to announce, in conjunction with the Dog Soldier himself, Steve Criner, the arrival of the Dog Soldier Predator Scope. Steve Criner, professional predator hunter and host of both Dog Soldier TV show on Pursuit Channel and the web-based Real Air Gun Hunting show, worked closely with Axeon in developing a tough scope that would be ideal for predator hunting in unforgiving conditions.

Axeon New Dog Soldier Predator Scope

The Dog Soldier Scope notably features 4-16X magnification, large 50mm objective lens, 30mm tube, an illuminated mil-dot reticle, and covered, toolless 1/4MOA adjust turrets.

Axeon Dog Soldier Scope“You guys know that when predator hunters are out in the field things happen fast, and I need a scope that can react to changing light and predators on the move. I told Axeon that I needed a big bright objective lens and an illuminated reticle that I could set my drops and see night or day. Axeon delivered and delivered big time.” Criner said. Steve was adamant that the turrets be low-profile so that once zero is established there will be no worry about the turret being accidentally turned while transporting the rifle to the blind or snagged while pulling it out of a scabbard.

Steve CrinerThe Dog Soldier scope was designed for hunters by a hunter. Steve’s extensive time in the field has given him insight into key characteristics he desires in any product.

“When I’m on a hunt, whether its day or night, I have to have complete trust in my gear. I’ve been using Axeon scopes for a few years now and they’ve proven to be bright, clear and tough. I wanted them to push those principles and make a scope that will absolutely deliver in all the conditions I hunt in. Things get knocked around, dust flies, and Mother Nature doesn’t let up and neither do I. The Dog Soldier scope gets out of my way so I can do my job.”

Steve hasn’t been alone in testing the effectiveness of the Dog Soldier scope. His team of “Regulators” have also been giving this 4-16X50 scope a workout in the field hunting predators from Texas to Oklahoma to Colorado and Wyoming.

The Dog Soldier scope is shock rated for 1200Gs and is right at home on a hard-hitting magnum or a lightning-fast .22-250 Remington. Criner has his Axeon Dog Soldier scope mounted on a 6mm Creedmoor Legend Maker made by Cutting Edge Rifles.

This combination has been filling Steve’s social media pages and hunting videos with plenty of content over the past year. Like all the Axeon Optics scopes, the Dog Soldier scope comes with a limited lifetime warranty and scope caps. Hunters will be pleased to know that they can pick up the Dog Soldier Predator Scope for just $249.99 and still depend on it. It's available now at select sporting goods retailers and AxeonOptics.com.





About Axeon Optic Solutions

Innovative technology and affordability are at the heart of Axeon Optics, a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon Optics®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, Hornady®, Optical Dynamics™, Rekt™, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther®, and others. For additional information regarding Axeon Optic Solutions visit AxeonOptics.com. #ClearlyOnTarget