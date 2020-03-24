Update: Now even cheaper at $53.99 for six. Check it out.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a six-pack of Baofeng handheld HAM radio for just $53.99 and FREE shipping and FREE returns. Buy this pack and have enough radios for your entire Neighborhood Protection Team.
These are a great back-up and family radios to complement your primary survival HAM radio base. This deal is cheap enough to make sure every member has one in their bugout bags. HAM radios are great during emergencies so you can pull in the police, fire, and some military broadcasts as well as FM radio without broadcasting.
Note, to broadcast or for 2 way communication with this unit you will need an amateur radio license.
You can get the CHIRP software here: https://chirp.danplanet.com/projects/chirp/wiki/Home Antennas and extra batteries are found here on Amazon.
Specifications
- Frequency Range: UHF 400-470MHz.
- RF Rated Power: ≤ 5W.
- Channel Spacing: 25KHz.
- Operated Voltage: 3.7V.
- Battery: 1500MAh Li-ion.
- Battery Life: About 8 hours.
- Frequency Stability: ±2.5ppm.
- Operated Temperature: -30°c-+60°c.
- Antenna Impedance: 50Ω.
Functions
- 16 Channel.
- 1500mAh Li-ion battery.
- 50 CTCSS/105 CDCSS.
- VOX Function.
- PC Programming.
- Emergency Alarm.
- Battery Save.
- Low Voltage Alert
- Time-out Timer.
- FlashLight
BaoFeng BF-888S Two Way Radio Six (6) Pack $53.99 FREE S&H
Related BaoFeng Videos:
BaoFeng BF-888S Two Way Ham Radio Six (6) Pack Deal Update Cart Check
Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.
Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily GunDeals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Radios from China?
Really?
Chinese manufactured opsec?
Congress sold America to China and I am supposed to be ignorant enough to trust my opsec with Chinese tech?
Yeah sure, that’ll be the day!
https://www.baofengradio.com/pages/about-us
Everything a cell phone can hear and see stored on No Such Agency database?
Fakebook listening to you 24/7/365?
Literally!
F9 algorithm
Metadata collection?
Building 8 in China
DARPA CHINA DARPA CHINA DARPA CHINA……………………………….
Trust DARPA?
Trust China?
As an Amateur radio operator I can tell you that Graybeard is right. These things fall just outside the 440 Ham band, and are GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) meaning that you have to be licensed to use them because they share the band with many mobile based service businesses, which, if conflicted, means that they have the right of way on that channel that you and your gang must find another one to use. Same holds true for CB radio if someone is already using that particular channel. There’s a protocol to be followed for sure. These are field… Read more »
These are not ham radios. They are FRS radios that probably can be programmed for GMRS frequencies. You do not need a license for FRS, but you will need one for GMRS. However, unlike Ham Radio, GMRS does not require a test to obtain a license.
Do you need ham licence to use them, and if so,how can you get one? Only thing I ever had was a cab, and call sighn.
The two radios he is demonstrating are different than the six pack 888s . The six pack is only a portable two way radio .
they cannot be programmed . But still for the money a good deal .
If you know the FRS freqs and program for just that they work well to add to the collections of FRS radios. But please learn what dress your allowed to use. If you want to run on an repeater get your ham licenses please.
Why don’t we get to use these without licenses and permits?, Free speech covers the airwaves and WE THE PEOPLE own those also, contrary to Feds stupid laws.
I have an Extra Class License & I have a few of these Baofenf radios that I have experimented with for the Ham freqs. For an unlicensed person I would recommend a generic FRS radio….. the performance will be very similar. For much, much, better performance you will need to utilize a repeater (maybe even a DIY simplex repeater) with a very high antenna, maybe 50′ above the terrain, minimum. I personally use an 8 watt Baofeng for a portable simplex repeater, and it works great for light traffic. But I would highly reccomend at least a Ham Tech license… Read more »
I’d rather Kenwood, icom, yaesu offer something like this.
Names I know and trust.
NOT interested in Chinese junk.
I am sure you feel that way just as those before you resisted the very brands the same you tout as “Jap Junk”, and ” Rice Boxes”, as they expounded their love for Motorola and Ge back in the day! When in truth Motorola was the First to go to China to do their products just as the very brands that you mention are doing today. You are like others you are just resistant to Change. The problem is Hams Are Cheap Skates, they all want something for nothing! The Japanese companies are in the position Motorola and Ge were… Read more »
Dave Ryan —
As I said in my post, I know a lot of guys who use these radios when out storm chasing for the NWS, and they really like them. They offer a lot of bang for the buck that radio manufacturers like Kenwood, Icom and Yaesu can’t match because just putting those names on the radio takes up 25% of its cost. Food for thought.
I was just curious how would these radios work out in the middle of nowhere?
They work just fine out in the middle of nowhere. Unlike cellular phones.
Looking for a Louisville Kentucky most top frequencies in Louisville Kentucky between up to 520 megahertz be low on most talk.
So, you want to buy and use Amateur Radio equipment? Then go though the time and studying that t(he rest of us did to earn our FCC license to use said equipment. The whole aspect of our hobby is experimentation, communication and personal enjoyment. Public service is a secondary role that many of us (Hams) have been involved with.
Like most college grads will explain to you. “The tassel is worth the hassle!” Well my ticket was worth the hassle!
I’ve been a Ham for 25 years. Come join us in our fellowship. You won’t regret it!
73
Steven
N9USZ Amateur Extra Class operator.
You are so right, WA8ZWC, General class.
The baofengs can be used as amateur radio equipment. The issue with them is that some can be programmed by the user to operate on frequencies assigned to other radio services, for which the baofeng radio has not been approved for use. Think of it similar to an off road atv, it is not certified/licensed for use on regular roads. Can it be driven on them ?, Sure but if you are caught or an accident happens, the operator will be in for a fair amount of trouble. If you are using any radio and causing interference to other licensed… Read more »
Many – if not all- amateur radios can be programmed / hacked to transmit out of their designed frequency range. That said, we have a few circulating around our amateur radio club and they seem to work just fine – especially for the price. Just my 2 cents.
Most Chinese radios unlike Japanese radios ARE FCC Type accepted for commercial service. The rub is not being licensed to operate on a specific frequency.
So you are saying that the Federal Government does not want citizens to purchase or own/use these radios? Hmmm….
The FCC is cracking down on businesses advertising the Bofeng radio’s as amateur radio equipment. Bofeng is a Part 90 radio and not a Part 97 radio. I’m not trying to be rude simply offering information.
Do not buy if you don’t have an FCC license. Federal penalties.
Licensed Ham Radio Operator. Learn the requirements and enjoy.
73’s
You can own them without license. You can’t “use” them till your licensed. Take advantage of the sale then get the training and licensing etc
You won’t need the licensing after the SHTF!