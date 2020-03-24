Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a six-pack of Baofeng handheld HAM radio for just $53.99 and FREE shipping and FREE returns. Buy this pack and have enough radios for your entire Neighborhood Protection Team.

These are a great back-up and family radios to complement your primary survival HAM radio base. This deal is cheap enough to make sure every member has one in their bugout bags. HAM radios are great during emergencies so you can pull in the police, fire, and some military broadcasts as well as FM radio without broadcasting.

Note, to broadcast or for 2 way communication with this unit you will need an amateur radio license.

You can get the CHIRP software here: https://chirp.danplanet.com/projects/chirp/wiki/Home Antennas and extra batteries are found here on Amazon.

Specifications

Frequency Range: UHF 400-470MHz.

RF Rated Power: ≤ 5W.

Channel Spacing: 25KHz.

Operated Voltage: 3.7V.

Battery: 1500MAh Li-ion.

Battery Life: About 8 hours.

Frequency Stability: ±2.5ppm.

Operated Temperature: -30°c-+60°c.

Antenna Impedance: 50Ω.

Functions

16 Channel.

1500mAh Li-ion battery.

50 CTCSS/105 CDCSS.

VOX Function.

PC Programming.

Emergency Alarm.

Battery Save.

Low Voltage Alert

Time-out Timer.

FlashLight

