USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a Baofeng handheld HAM radio for just $24.99 and free shipping on two or more.
These are a great back-up and family radios to compliment your primary survival HAM radio base. This deal is cheap enough to make sure every family member has one in their bugout bags. HAM radios are great during emergencies so you can pull in the police, fire, and some military broadcasts as well as FM radio. Or just a great gift for under the Christmas tree.
Note, to broadcast or for 2-way communication with this unit you will need an amateur radio license.
Baofeng UV 5RA Ham Two Way Radio – $24.99 + Free S/H
The Baofeng UV 5RA are well-reviewed:
Product Details:
The Baofeng UV-5RA is a compact, economical HT covering 2 meters and 440 MHz. It has a special VHF receive band from 65 – 108 MHz which includes the regular FM broadcast band. Dual watch and dual reception is supported. You get up to 128 memories.
Other features include: selectable wide/narrow, battery save function, VOX, DCS/CTCSS encode, key lock and built-in flashlight. Selectable frequency steps include: 2.5, 5, 6.25, 10, 12.5 and 25kHz. RF power may be selected at 4 or 1 watts.
Functions :
1. Frequency Range: 136-174 / 400-520MHz
2. Dual-Band Display, Dual Freq. Display, Dual-Standby
3. Output Power: 4 /1Watts
4. 128 Channels
5. 50 CTCSS and 104 CDCSS
6. Built-in VOX Function
7. 1750Hz Brust Tone
8. FM Radio (65.0MHz-108.0MHz)
9. LED Flashlight
10. Large LCD Display
11. High /Low RF Power Switchable
12. 25KHz/12.5KHz Switchable
13. Emergency Alert
14. Low Battery Alert
15. Battery Saver
16. Time-out Timer
17. Keypad Lock
18. Monitor Channel
19. Channel Step: 2.5/5/6.25/10/12.5/25KHz
20. ROGER SET
Specifications :
Frequency Range: 65-108MHz (FM Receive only); 136-174 MHz and 400-520 MHz (TX/RX)
Channel No.: 128
Frequency Stability: ±2.5ppm
Operating Voltage: DC 7.4V
Output power: 4W / 1W (Max 5W)
Mode of operation: Simple or semi-duplex
Dimension（W x H x D）: 100 x 52 x 32 mm
Weight: 250g （including battery, antenna）
Package Content :
1x BaoFeng UV-5RA Two-Way Radio
1x 7.4V 1800mahLi-ion Battery Pack
1x Antenna
1x Belt Clip
1x Hand Strap
1x Earphone
1x English Manual
1x Adapter
1x Desktop Charger ( 110V ~ 240V )
A great deal of bad info here. I am a ham (Extra class) and own this radio. 1: It is not illegal to own this radio. It is illegal for the radio to be advertised and sold commercially until it has been made compliant. The radio Amazon is currently selling has been made compliant. BTW, you can program this radio manually (yes, I have done it), using a commercial program (sometimes included with the radio and/or programming cable) or a free program called CHIRP. I use CHIRP. It runs on Windows, Linux and (I believe) Mac. I’m using it on… Read more »
BTW when I say 2 miles it’s with the family walkie channels. Stay off the HAM and stay below the radar.
The license is nothing to get but even then we don’t use it cause of all the government snitch ears on here. They tell on each other so much it’s not even funny. The reason they are so mad on here is cause they can’t monitor us.
Most of us just want comms to hunt, emergency or safety.
And completely illegal to operate, unless you have your FCC license. Be cautious. It’s an invitation to the feds… again, unless you have your license to operate on those frequencies. Don’t provide them the invitation, simply get licensed.
It is not, repeat NOT. illegal for the end users to buy or own this radio. It may, or may NOT, be illegal for the manufacturer to sell this radio without the proper warnings. It may also be illegal to broadcast (but not, repeat NOT, to just listen) on some, repeat SOME, of the radio frequencies without the appropriate license. FYI. various ham licenses cost $5 each. You can get all three types of ham radio license for $15 dollars plus passing three tests. How many ham licenses would be required to broadcast on all the ham frequencies this radio… Read more »
Where do we buy a longer antenna, and get the software programs that theme vid says we can program in the English name for a contact, like ?? City police, etc? Thanks!
You can get the CHIRP software here: https://chirp.danplanet.com/projects/chirp/wiki/Home
Antennas and extra batteries are found here on Amazon.
@bill I got my antenna on amazon and the disk came with the kits I ordered though I’m not sure if this has one.
Also available straight from Chiner via Fleabay for $10. How is it even possible at either price?
I’d like to add to the discussion that if you were to get this radio you might check out the Imminent Threat Solutions 10-4 Radio Pouch. I haven’t actually used one yet but it appears to have some functions that no one else does. I buying 2 on payday.
From how far away can we expect the radio to receive?
@Bill if you get the longer antenna “I heard (wink wink) that they will go about 2 miles on the walkie channels in terrain”. Insofar as the HAM channels I’m not sure because many things depend on that question like repeaters etc and I’m not an expert. I’m just a guy who wants to talk to his hunting buddies for safety reasons. I also like the FM radio channel feature to listen to local weather forecast and news on regular radio. The national weather channels can be programmed too.
I knew the radio wave snitches would sound off lol. I don’t use them in the city where y’all reside cause y’all having nothing to say I’m interested in. I’m in a very remote area that doesn’t have any other type of signal. If me making sure my buddy didn’t fall into the canyon makes me a bad guy then so be it. I’m a bad guy Unlike most we have the ability to maintain radio silence and aren’t chattering on about nothingness. You wanna hike in the miles to write me a meaningless ticket then feel free. I know… Read more »
The vid says that just using to listen is not illegal- just don’t transmit. Also that transmitting I. an emergency is not illegal. Right?
Not according to recent fcc notice. This IS an illegal radio.
You should point out that using this radio on the ham radio bands requires an FCC amateur radio license.
A basic amateur radio license requires passing an FCC exam on radio technology, procedures and regulations.
Just buying a ham radio with the hope that it will somehow save you in an emergency is a really bad idea.
See hamradioschool.com for more info.
@BK, The federal government requires a license to bolster their tenuous claim that they own the airwaves. I would rather be rescued and unlicensed than unlicensed and unrescued.
I understand that you want it for your safety, however it doesn’t ensure you will even make contact with someone who can help. Knowing a little bit about how those radios work will help you better operate them. Check out QRZ.com. there you can take sample tests to help prepare you for the exam. You would be surprised to find out you probably can pass one of these tests and get a license. Its that simple. And, you would. Learn to use the radio more effectively to not only save your life, but friends and family too. If you are… Read more »
Sure.. And.. It’s like a gun. If you’re caught with it without proper license you pay hefty penalties that could include jail time.
Sean; It is our understanding that this radio is programmable for Family Radio Service (FRS) and so just avoid the HAM bands and you are legal.
Well, no, that is not correct either. This radio is not authorized for FRS.
(This is what happens when gun websites try to share information about radio gear. Kind of the reverse of what happens when non-gun sites try to discuss the legalities of firearms.)
As Bob has correctly commented, Baofeng radios have SEVERAL issues that many outdoor folks are completely unaware of. Yes, you “could” listen on FRS, or GMRS and be legal, but let’s get real. No one here on this forum is really going to just listen, which is why you hear all of the “wink, wink” comments. Let’s outline some of the other issues that Baofeng owners may not be aware of: 1) The standard 4.625″ antenna that ships with the vast majority of the cheaper Baofeng radios is nearly worthless (performance wise). The only real advantage of it is that… Read more »
Great information.
@ Wild Bill Very good point!
These radios have been declared to be illegal in the United States by the Federal Communications Commission. The reason has to do with the radios capability to transmit outside of the amateur radio bands.
Not only is it illegal to import, advertise or sell these radios it is likely also illegal to operate these radios within the amateur radio bands even if done so in a legal manner.
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-18-980A1.pdf
@Myron, An agency of the federal government declares a radio to be illegal. If it is illegal to have, then how can the company have the illegal radio to sell the illegal radio? Merry Christmas, patriots, and a happy new radio!
Myron that was a interesting read but I can only assume that this is more related to anytones…ect. The 2 baofengs i own have a fcc id number that verifies the fcc did in fact approve the 2 I own. You can look it up yourself if youd like. FCC ID: ZP5BF-5R…. The fcc did say they are not happy with the radios recently and wanted to walk back the certification. As of this moment I am not aware of them actually revoking the cert and by that it is in fact not illegal, or banned from use by licenced… Read more »
I have already been made a felon by my state passing “common sense gun laws.” This item being banned by the FEDS is not an additional risk to me and all the more reason to buy it.
Also, do you really think Amazon with their extensive legal department would not have 100’s of these radios for sale if it was putting them at risk for massive fines?