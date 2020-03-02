Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has a Baofeng handheld HAM radio for just $24.99 and free shipping on two or more.

These are a great back-up and family radios to compliment your primary survival HAM radio base. This deal is cheap enough to make sure every family member has one in their bugout bags. HAM radios are great during emergencies so you can pull in the police, fire, and some military broadcasts as well as FM radio. Or just a great gift for under the Christmas tree.

Note, to broadcast or for 2-way communication with this unit you will need an amateur radio license.

The Baofeng UV 5RA are well-reviewed:

Product Details:

The Baofeng UV-5RA is a compact, economical HT covering 2 meters and 440 MHz. It has a special VHF receive band from 65 – 108 MHz which includes the regular FM broadcast band. Dual watch and dual reception is supported. You get up to 128 memories.

Other features include: selectable wide/narrow, battery save function, VOX, DCS/CTCSS encode, key lock and built-in flashlight. Selectable frequency steps include: 2.5, 5, 6.25, 10, 12.5 and 25kHz. RF power may be selected at 4 or 1 watts.

Functions :

1. Frequency Range: 136-174 / 400-520MHz

2. Dual-Band Display, Dual Freq. Display, Dual-Standby

3. Output Power: 4 /1Watts

4. 128 Channels

5. 50 CTCSS and 104 CDCSS

6. Built-in VOX Function

7. 1750Hz Brust Tone

8. FM Radio (65.0MHz-108.0MHz)

9. LED Flashlight

10. Large LCD Display

11. High /Low RF Power Switchable

12. 25KHz/12.5KHz Switchable

13. Emergency Alert

14. Low Battery Alert

15. Battery Saver

16. Time-out Timer

17. Keypad Lock

18. Monitor Channel

19. Channel Step: 2.5/5/6.25/10/12.5/25KHz

20. ROGER SET

Specifications :

Frequency Range: 65-108MHz (FM Receive only); 136-174 MHz and 400-520 MHz (TX/RX)

Channel No.: 128

Frequency Stability: ±2.5ppm

Operating Voltage: DC 7.4V

Output power: 4W / 1W (Max 5W)

Mode of operation: Simple or semi-duplex

Dimension（W x H x D）: 100 x 52 x 32 mm

Weight: 250g （including battery, antenna）

Package Content :

1x BaoFeng UV-5RA Two-Way Radio

1x 7.4V 1800mahLi-ion Battery Pack

1x Antenna

1x Belt Clip

1x Hand Strap

1x Earphone

1x English Manual

1x Adapter

1x Desktop Charger ( 110V ~ 240V )

