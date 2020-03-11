Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Berretta has an exclusive deal only for readers of AmmoLand News shooting Beretta 92 series pistols. Buy a Beretta 22LR Conversion Practice Kit and get your choice of any two (2) 15round 92/96 gun magazines for FREE with FREE Shipping after a coupon code at check out.

This deal can save you up to $78.00 depending on what new magazines you pick up.

To make this deal work you need to add the following Beretta 92 Practice Kit to your cart then pick two (2) of any 15 round 92/96 gun magazines at the following links. Once in your cart, you can apply the coupon code “CKIT“. Check out our cart check image to see how we did it. Code applies to 15 round mags only.

Beretta 92 Pistol 22LR Conversion Kit & Any 2 92 96 Mags Deal Cart Check 02/06/2020:

