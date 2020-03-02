Big Horn Armory Brings Back a Fan Favorite Deal on its AR500

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, are offering a five percent savings off a customer’s purchase (a $99.95 savings) on any new BHA AR500 semi-auto rifle purchased directly from the website between March 1 – 31, 2020. BHA is currently shipping the AR500 from stock and a service representative will contact you within 48 hours to discuss options.

The AR500, chambered in 500 Auto Max, is the most powerful short-range semi-auto rifle in the world. Based on an AR 308 platform, it is capable of putting 50 BMG power on target with three trigger pulls with very reliable extraction.

The 500 Auto Max is a rimless 500 S&W Magnum. A very versatile cartridge, it can handle anything from prairie dogs to pachyderms to Peterbilt’s. The AR500 offers truck stopping power in a platform weighing less than 10 pounds. MSRP $1,999.

AR500 Semi-Auto Rifle Specifications:

1:24 twist 18” barrel

Adjustable gas block

Full Picatinny rail

M-LOK forend

Adjustable buttstock

Muzzle brake

Includes a five-round magazine and hard plastic case

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.