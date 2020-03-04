USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- AmmoLand News daily readers, we need your help breaking through the big tech anti-gun technology filter walls that they apply to your email boxes and our patriot news channel.

As you know, AmmoLand Shooting Sports News is shadow-banned in social media but we are also randomly blocked by big tech email systems, and dumped into your spam box or just not delivered through many email client filters. Even though our reporting is held to a much higher standard by internet troll fact-checkers than the garbage mainstream media outlets, the email service providers still hold our feet to fire just because they hate what our readers and we stand for. In the end, we are more factual, more accurate, and more honest about the reality of the world we're living in today and our email deserves to be read by everyone and delivered fairly!

You need to take action.

WhiteList AmmoLand News in Your Email Client

We are re-investing in AmmoLand's current email client to make it as technologically perfect as possible to meet all the standards (read: demands) of the 2A biased mail delivery giants, Google, Yahoo, etc. We are improving the reliable delivery of our email by perfecting the technical fundamentals of our emailing profile. As part of that effort starting Thursday, March 5, 2020, you’ll receive emails from [email protected] . While many of you will NOT notice the change, we are sure that a portion of our readers will not get their regular daily emails because of this switch. To prevent that, we need everyone to whitelist our email address by following the proper instructions below, where we have embedded below several how-to videos and links to pages with step-by-step instructions for different email clients.

It will only take you about 14 seconds to whitelist our email, we promise! If you do not see your email provider listed (maybe you still use a CompuServe email??) just Google “how to whitelist emails on [insert your email provider].”

Timing: the change is to take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, so make sure you are applying the whitelist on the new email domain and check it again, or repeat the steps, in your email client on Friday.

The Change Won't Effect Me Why Should I Do This?

We know our readers are already the boots on the ground three-percenter advocates in the fight to preserve our right to keep and bear arms. So taking this small step does much more than making sure you get our updates. If all of our email subscribers add our domain name [email protected] to your email client contact list it not only guarantees delivery of our mail to you but for all the big-tech-snoops collecting data it sends the message that email.ammoland.com domain is not junk mail, not spam and that the content is very much wanted in your inbox. That helps with all our online domain name quality checks. Every one of you that takes this simple step helps us defeat their biased filters designed to stamp out support for the RKBA.

How to Email Whitelist AmmoLand News ~ VIDEOS

Also, check these pages for step by step instructions for different mail clients:

Make sure to whitelist this email address: [email protected] and send a big FU to the big-tech thought police.

Please let us know if you are able to help, even a short comment like “Done” is all we need so we can gauge the effort. Also, please add your questions to the comments and many of our smart readers, as well as our team, will try and help where we can. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ!