Blue August Announces New Relationship with Legal Heat

Jackson, TN – (Ammoland.com) – Blue August, LLC, a creative marketing and public relations firm specializing in the outdoors industry, is proud to announce a new relationship with Legal Heat.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Legal Heat,” says Josh Sykes of Blue August. “They are committed to educating citizens on concealed carry through both in person and online training courses and CCW permit classes, as well as publishing reliable information to help people comply with the 20,000 plus firearms laws in the US.”

Blue August will assist Legal Heat in public and media relations through brand awareness, event promotion and industry presence. Blue August will draft and distribute press releases and other company news, and they will serve as a mediator between the company and media representatives. They will also be assisting in content creation to ensure that all promotional platforms work together seamlessly. Together, Blue August and Legal Heat will streamline marketing efforts to further growth and expand Legal Heat services and availability throughout the country.

About Legal Heat:

Legal Heat is the nation’s largest firearms training firm. Our core focus is our students' understanding of their Second Amendment right and the proper and lawful handling of firearms. We are the publisher of the Legal Heat “50 State Guide to Firearm Laws and Regulations” in book and app format. We know that by serving you with industry leading online and local classes, we can do our part in helping the nation be a safer place. Legal Heat offers you the opportunity to take classes from our industry-leading instructors. Our team teaches fun, non-intimidating and engaging classes as you benefit from their excellent qualifications and legal, professional, and practical skills that enhance the class experience. We hope you join the 300,000+ students we have trained, and tell your friends and family about us so they can share in the experience!