Blue Can Premium Emergency Drinking Water 50 Year Shelf Life 24/Pack $39.95 20% OFF

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a sale on Blue Can Premium Emergency Drinking Water 50 Year Shelf Life 24/Packs for just $39.95. That is 20% OFF compared to prices at the discount kings here.

Blue Can Premium Emergency Drinking Water 50 Year Self Life 12oz Cans / 24 Pack Protect your loved ones by preparing your home and office for the worst-case scenario. The US National Guard and Red Cross recommend storing a minimum of 64oz per day per person in sealed containers. Our single serve cans make it easy: just one case per person for 4 days of disaster water.

Water is more important than food during a disaster or emergency. Emergencies happen, be prepared with Blue Can Water Storage! Earthquake

Government Hysteria!

Chinese Pandemic!

Flood

Tornado

Hurricane

Tsunami

Power Outage

Blizzard

Typhoon

Terrorist Attack

Municipal Water Shutdowns Store Blue Can Water in your home, office and vehicle. Be prepared with our 50 year Pure Water Guarantee.

Related Video



Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!