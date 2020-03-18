Botach: Shop Amend2 Magazines – Hurry Limited Quantities ~ VIDEOS

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Botach Tactical has Amend2 Polymer magazines on sale why supplies last. [WARNING: Very Limited Inventory] Prices starting at $7.98 each!

Amend2 Magazines OD-2 AR-15/M4 Magazines The Mod-2 magazines have ever bit of toughness the previous version did coupled with a new sleekness that doesn’t sacrifice grip. They have been tried and tested in all conditions and our customers love them. Amend2 Magazines have key features which allow them to function flawlessly and provide the durability every shooter is looking for. FOLLOWER/FEED LIPS Each magazine is equipped with an anti-tilt, self-lubricating super follower. The follower sits on a higher angle than is typical in the industry. That coupled with enhanced feed lips will guide the round higher into the ramp of the firearm with less drag. This means quicker cycling and fewer failures to feed. POLYMER Each magazine is made from a reinforced impact resistant polymer which provides rigidity and durability. Our resin has been fine-tuned to give the ultimate amount of strength while not sacrificing functionality. Textured finish with raised lettering provides grip in all environments. BASEPLATE Sleek baseplate design with paint pen matrix for marking ease. Patent Pending “2” baseplate and disassembly button. INDUSTRY LEADING SPRING Each magazine comes with a top of the line, heat treated, non-memory and non-corrosive stainless steel spring. This means whether you leave your magazines loaded or run thousands and thousands of rounds through them, our spring will keep going without issue. We use the best springs money can buy to provide better function and usage to our customers.

About Botach

Professional and dedicated advice from experts that know the business. Botach Tactical has the most extensive range of tactical equipment in the industry and will not be undersold. Visit: www.botach.com