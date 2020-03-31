Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rifle builders, we know that most everything is sold out or on back-ordered these days but if you hunt around you can still find some BUILD YOU OWN deals. Here is a way to build yourself a complete AR15 rifle for $463.00 but you will have to shop two (2) different retailers to get all the parts. In the end, you will save over $150.00 in real cash.

To make this rifle you need to buy an upper receiver and charging handle from Pickett's Mill Armory and then jump over to Palmetto State Armory and pick up a complete lower and a BCG. Check our cart images below to see how we did it at each retailer.

From Picketts' Mill, you need this item, be sure to select their $12.99 charging handle from the drop-down extras and use the coupon code “AMMOLAND20” at check out.

From Palmetto State, add the following two items to your cart. The receiver is an FFL transferred item.

Build Your Own Gun Deal, Complete 16″ 5.56 15″ Keymod Rail AR15 Rifle $463.00

Complete 16″ 5.56 15″ Keymod Rail AR15 Rifle Deal Cart Check PMA

Complete 16″ 5.56 15″ Keymod Rail AR15 Rifle Deal Cart Check PSA

