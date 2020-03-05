Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a black Friday sale on the Bushnell TRS-25 Trophy Series Red Dot Sight for just $79.99 with Free shipping. That is 50+% OFF, you save $75.00, check the price on the same item here or here where even Amazon can not beat this deal.

Single-Focus Sighting Plane Gets You On Target Fast Non-magnifying (1x) sight delivers the benefits of fast, accurate, red dot sighting, plus the durability of waterproof, fogproof, shockproof Bushnell-quality optics. Bright red 3 MOA dot provides precise, both-eyes-open shooting to get you on target fast without sacrificing accuracy. Eleven position rheostat allows the shooter to match the brightness of the dot to specific shooting conditions. Easy-to-grasp control knob to adjust brightness. AmberBright multi-coated optics provide a clear, crisp sight picture; unlimited eye relief helps you get on target fast. Adaptable for rifle, shotgun, or handgun use. Available with built-in low-profile Picatinny/Weaver-style (Lo-Pro) mount.

