CCI Announces Clean-22 Steel Challenge, Official Rimfire Ammo of Steel Challenge

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- CCI, announces new Clean-22 Steel Challenge as the official ammunition of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA). Look for the Steel Challenge logo on the box to symbolize CCI’s support of the organization’s mission to promote participation in steel shooting competition. CCI Clean-22 Steel Challenge uses an exclusive polymer bullet coating to greatly reduce copper and lead fouling in the barrel—without leaving a residue. Shipments of this new product have begun to arrive at dealers.

“We’re proud to be the first major rimfire ammunition manufacturer to become an official sponsor,” said Federal Marketing Director Jason Nash. “Steel Challenge shooters demand the very best from their ammunition. It needs to be accurate, consistent, and ultra-reliable. With our factory-loaded ammunition, shooters can compete at a high level with ammunition that’s easier on and better for their guns.” “The partnership between USPSA and Federal with Syntech Action Pistol has been very successful. We are equally excited about extending that partnership with CCI and Steel Challenge,” said SCSA Director of Marketing, Media & Events Jake Martens. “Forty-six percent of Steel Challenge competition is done with rimfire ammunition. CCI's production of a competition-ready Clean-22 is a huge win for competitors.”

The High Velocity load features a 40-grain round nose lead bullet with geometry that’s been optimized for accuracy. With dependable CCI priming and consistent propellant, Clean-22 Steel Challenge provides flawless cycling through all 22 LR firearms. CCI Clean-22 also cuts lead buildup in suppressors up to 60 percent.

Features & Benefits

Official ammunition of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association

Polymer bullet coating greatly reduces lead fouling in the barrel without leaving residue

Cuts lead buildup in suppressors up to 60 percent

40-grain red lead round nose bullet

Optimized bullet geometry for improved accuracy

Reliable function in semi-automatic firearms

Part No. / Description / MSRP

944CC / High Velocity 22 LR 40-grain red-poly LRN, 1235 fps, 100-count / $10.99

Learn more about the Steel Challenge Shooting Association at www.scsa.org.

For more information on CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI Ammunition

At CCI, we understand what you want and need. When it comes to ammunition and components no one beats us at our game. We offer the best selection in all shooting sports. While other companies sat on century-old technology and performance, we revived rimfire with exciting, high-performance products.

It all started when Richard “Dick” Speer's enterprising led him to establish CCI in 1951. He provided a steady source of component primers to reloaders. Today we continue being the leader in rimfire ammunition thanks to our innovation, determination and resourcefulness.