CMP Offers GSM Master Instructor and Range Officer Courses in 2020

By Ashley Brugnone, CMP Writer

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Each year, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) offers advanced educational opportunities for individuals interested in becoming certified to teach others rifle match essentials or to ensure safety on the range.

Those wishing to be trained on monitoring athletes and spectators during CMP sponsored and sanctioned competitions should enroll in the CMP Range Officer Training Courses. The training is offered at Level I, Level II and Level III intervals.

Level I promotes training suitable for all shooting disciplines, showcasing basic Range Officer information. The online course includes instruction, followed by a short quiz. Participants must pass the quiz before being permitted to move on to Level II training. A class fee of $75 is required for the Level I class.

Level II provides instruction specialized to a certain shooting discipline, including Highpower Rifle (and As-Issued Military Rifle), Bulls-Eye Pistol, Rimfire Sporter, as well as Three-Position Air Rifle. The course covers guns/equipment used, courses of fire, event rules and how to handle issues and violations, along with other match-specific details. The one-day Level II course is $40 to attend.

Several 2020 Level II Range Officer Training Courses are currently scheduled throughout the year, including:

March 13, 2020 – Western Games, Phoenix, AZ

April 24, 2020 – Eastern Games, Camp Butner, NC

June 6, 2020 – Talladega D-Day Matches, Talladega, AL

July 6, 2020 – – National Matches, Camp Perry, OH

July 14, 2020 – National Matches, Camp Perry, OH

July 25, 2020 – National Matches, Camp Perry, OH

Oct. 14, 2020 – Oklahoma Games, Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 19, 2020 – Talladega 600, Talladega, AL

Level III further trains on a particular discipline and must be completed under the supervision of a Master Range Officer during a shooting competition. Completion of Level III training will include the issuance of an official CMP Range Officer License.

For more information on each Range Officer Training Course and to learn how to register, visit www.thecmp.org.

Advanced training courses are also available to individuals interested in becoming certified to teach others marksmanship basics and match details as “Master Instructors” of CMP’s sanctioned Garand, Springfield and Vintage Military (GSM) or Rimfire Sporter rifle events. Similarly, mentoring classes for JROTC Marksmanship Instructor Course (JMIC) Master Instructors are offered for certification to teach rifle marksmanship education techniques to JROTC instructors.

A list of upcoming 2020 GSM Master Instructor Training Workshops held during CMP Travel Games includes:

April 25, 2020 – Eastern Games, Camp Butner, NC

July 24, 2020 – National Matches, Camp Perry, OH

Sept. 24, 2020 – New England Games, Jericho, VT

Oct. 15, 2020 – Oklahoma Games, Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 17, 2020 – Talladega 600, Talladega, AL

Additional workshops are held periodically at CMP North (Camp Perry, Ohio) and CMP South (Anniston, Ala.).

The registration fee of $135 includes a notebook, thumb drive, sling, 10 clips, 20 dummy rounds and a CMP Rifle Scorebook. For more on CMP Master Instructors, visit https://thecmp.org/training-tech/gsm-master-instructor/.

Questions on either the GSM Master Instructor Workshop or the Range Officer Training Courses may be directed to CMP’s Kim Filipiak at [email protected] or 419-635-2141 ext. 706.

GSM New Shooter Rifle Clinic:

Guests of the CMP Travel Games, held annually in various regions, may elect to participate in the GSM New Shooter Rifle Clinic – designed for those wanting a more in-depth look at the match, whether planning on competing in the GSM event or not. The two-hour course consists of classroom instruction and demonstrations. GSM New Shooter Clinics are also offered during the National Matches at Camp Perry and at CMP Affiliated Clubs around the country.

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.