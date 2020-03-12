Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has the Cold Steel 49LCK SRK Fixed Blade Knife on sale for $34.98 with a matching sheath. That is 50%+ off. Check prices here and here on the same product.

Survival & Rescue operations demand a versatile knife able to withstand the most extreme conditions. Simply put, the Cold Steel SRK (Survival Rescue Knife) was designed specifically with this in mind. A popular knife with Military and Tactical Law Enforcement Personnel, the SRK is the standard issue knife of the Navy SEALS for their BUDS – or Basic Underwater Demolition training – the SRK has proved its worth time and time again in the most demanding environments. Whatever the mission, we’re confident that the SRK is the knife for you! *This SRK blade is made of SK-5 Specifications PART # 49LCK

WEIGHT 8.2oz

THICKNESS 5mm

BLADE LENGTH 6”

HANDLE 4 3/4″ Long Kray-EX

STEEL / MATERIAL SK-5 w/ Black Tuff-Ex Finish

OVERALL 10 3/4″

ADDITIONAL FEATURE Secure-Ex Sheath

