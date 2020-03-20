Conquering the Virus Blues by Going Viral – ShootLikeAGirl.com

Madison ALA -(AmmoLand.com)- Shoot Like A Girl will host Facebook Live events three times a week, starting Friday, March 20, 2020 and will continue until they normal operations resume.

Shoot Like A Girl is not going to let the COVID-19 Virus get them down; instead, they are going Viral, every Monday and Friday at 9am Central Time and Every Wednesday at 3pm Central Time. Everyone is invited to participate in the Facebook live sessions where Karen Butler and Christa Forrester will discuss all sorts of topics about shooting sports and the outdoors. The team will also provide updates on the company's dog, Shoot Like A Girl's Legacy 2, who will have puppies sometime in the next ten days.

“Since we have postponed travel to practice social distancing, we needed to adapt our business model to continue to empower women with confidence,” said Karen Butler, President, SLG. “With so many people cooped up at home, we decided to bring the Shoot Like A Girl experience to them virtually by providing informative and entertaining Facebook Live sessions, with give-a-ways and activities for families to enjoy.”

Tune In Every Monday and Friday at 9am CDT and Every Wednesday at 3pm CDT

Upcoming Schedule and Topics

March 20, 2020 – 9am CST

Introductions. Who we are, why we are doing this and some quick safety tips.

Comment for a chance to win Shoot Like A Girl Shirt!

March 23, 2020 – 9am CST

The Kids Are Home! Firearms Safety in the Home and Safe Storage!

Conversations with your Kids (Worksheet available)

Submit a picture for a chance to win a handgun safe

March 25, 2020 – 3pm CST

The Decision to Carry A Firearm – “It’s ok to be a little scared”

Carry Options

Comment for a chance to win a CrossBreed Holster or GTM Conceal Carry Purse

March 27, 2020 – 9am CST

Archery – A Great Family Activity – Where to start

Common myths about drawing a bow back

Comment for a chance to win a Shoot Like A Girl Shirt

March 30, 2020 – 9am CST

The Kids Are Home! Head Outside!

Understanding Conservation

Conservation Observation Activity (Kid’s Worksheet Available)

Submit a picture – for a chance to win Bushnell Binoculars

April 1, 2020 – 3pm CST

What is an AR15 – they’re really not scary

Comment for a chance to win Magpul Sunglasses

April 3, 2020 – 9am CST

Going to the range – individually or as a family

What to bring

Range Safety and Range Etiquette

Comment for a chance to win Walker’s Children’s Hearing Protection

About Shoot Like A Girl:

Shoot Like A Girl is the industry leader in growing the number of women in shooting sports by giving women across the country the experience of shooting a pistol, rifle, and bow in a safe controlled women-friendly environment. The Shoot Like A Girl experience is free to each participant because of these corporate partners, please recognize the following who enable them to grow the number of women in shooting sports and change lives, one shot at a time:

GLOCK, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Ruger, Beretta, Colt, Magpul, Bushnell, Savage, Springfield Armory, Walther, FN America,TrueTimber, Lyman, Crossbreed Holsters, Thermacell, Black Rifle Coffee Company, GTM, Archery 360, Rogue Ridge, Bow Hunting 360, Women's Outdoor News, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Primos, Gold Tip Arrows, Hoppes, Federal Premium Ammunition, Mathews, Hoyt, S & S Outdoors, Alps Outdoorz, Record Rack, and Upper Canyon Outfitters