Coronavirus is AIRBORNE! You Are Not Being Told the Full Truth

The bureaucrats are failing us, yet again.

A U.S. level 4 biological lab has now confirmed that the Coronavirus (COVID19) is an airborne (aerosol) virus. This was also confirmed by a Chinese medical study that researched an actual case of airborne spread on a public bus (see below for details).

And yet, the CDC, HHS, and White House Coronavirus Task Force have all failed to say ANYTHING about this!

This means that COVID19 is so small that it can be expelled in an infected person’s breath and linger in the air for at least a half an hour, as both the U.S. and Chinese studies confirmed, and while suspended in the air, it can infect other people who then breath that air in, inside an enclosed space (like a bus, airplane, train, subway, office building, school, church, car, personal home, etc), and it can, therefore, move from room to room in air-conditioning units (such as inside a nursing home, office building, school, cruise ship, hotel, etc), and likewise infect anyone who breaths it in. A flu is NOT airborne, and can transmit only in droplets in sneezes, coughs, or left on surfaces. This is one of the reasons why the Coronavirus vastly more contagious than a flu, It is airborne, like other highly contagious viruses such as measles, tuberculosis, and smallpox.

As Fox News reported:

“A new study suggests that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can remain in the air for up to three hours, and live on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to three days. The research, published in the medRxiv depository, also notes that the virus can remain on copper surfaces for four hours and carboard for up to 24 hours. The research found it could stay on stainless steel and plastic for anywhere between two and three days. “Our results indicate that aerosol and fomite transmission of HCoV-19 is plausible, as the virus can remain viable in aerosols for multiple hours and on surfaces up to days,” the researchers wrote in the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.” The Chinese medical study analyzed the case of a Coronavirus carrier who infected other passengers in a bus who were up to 4.5 meters away from him, and the virus lingered in the air inside the bus even after the infected man got off the bus. A passenger who got on the bus a half-hour later was infected – proving that the virus can linger in the air inside an enclosed space for at least a half-hour. As the South China Morning Post reported: “Hu Shixiong, the lead author of the study who works for the Hunan Provincial Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, said the security camera footage showed patient “A” did not interact with others throughout the four-hour ride. But by the time the bus stopped at the next city, the virus had already jumped from the carrier to seven other passengers. These included not only people sitting relatively close to “patient zero”, but also a couple of victims six rows from him – roughly 4.5 meters away. They all later tested positive, including one passenger who displayed no symptoms of the disease. After these passengers left, another group got on the bus about 30 minutes later. One passenger sitting in the front row on the other side of the aisle also became infected. Hu said the patient, who was not wearing a mask, was likely to have inhaled aerosols, or tiny particles, breathed out by the infected passengers from the previous group. Aerosols are light-weighted particles that are formed from tiny droplets of bodily fluids. “The possible reason is that in a completely enclosed space, the airflow is mainly driven by the hot air generated by the air conditioning. The rise of the hot air can transport the virus-laden droplets to a greater distance,” said the paper. After getting off the shuttle bus, the initial carrier got on a minibus and traveled for another hour. The virus jumped to two other passengers, one of whom was also sitting 4.5 metres away from patient “A”. By the time the study was finished in mid-February, patient “A” had infected at least 13 people.”

And yet, U.S. Government officials have completely failed to even mention this reality or to advise that public mass transportation, such as airlines, trains, subways, or buses be shut down.

Frankly, we have known that COVID19 is airborne for over two weeks, as we first published in our written warning on the Coronavirus on February 28, 2020. In that write-up, we cited two public health officials in China stating that it is airborne, and a Singapore newspaper quoting the Singapore Ministry of Health sting that it is airborne. We also posted up a video of the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) stating in a press conference that the Coronavirus is airborne. And yet WHO has also not made this part of its public recommendations on how this virus spreads or how to avoid becoming infected. See below.

COVID19 IS AIRBORNE! President Trump MUST immediately shut down all commercial airline traffic. Every airline's flight puts all passengers at a significant risk of being infected precisely because all it takes is one infected person onboard a flight to infect others, just as the infected man on the bus in China infected others. Likewise, all public trains, buses, and subway systems should be shut down for the same reasons.

Frankly, we find this very frustrating and disturbing. It is highly unlikely that the CDC was not aware of the reports out of China and Singapore that this is an airborne (aerosol) virus that we referred to back on February 28, 2020. it is likewise unlikely that the CDC is ignorant of the Chinese study of the airborne spread on a public bus, that was published in Chinese media on March 9, 2020.

But now that it is being widely reported in U.S. media that an American level 4 bio-lab has done its own study and concluded that it is indeed capable of being spread as an aerosol that lingers in the air for up to a half an hour. What else will it take for the CDC to change its recommendations to the American people, or to elected officials? What will it take for the White House task force on the virus to take decisive action by advising the President to shut down all domestic air travel? Or to warn the American people to stop using mass-transit? Or to recommend that all schools be shut down, since it will also spread like wildfire through a school just as easily as on a public bus?

Don’t wait for the bureaucrats. You must decide on your own to avoid all enclosed spaces, and especially while traveling. Stop flying, stop riding the subway, stop riding buses. And do all you can to avoid being in any enclosed public space with other people.

