Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon is having a promotion on MTM products like the MTM ACR7-18 Ammo Crate for just $13.99 with free shipping on orders of two or more. These are great products and are water-resistant, lockable and stackable. (choose Large from the Amazon drop-down list on the product page, then add two (2) to cart)

AmmoLand readers you know the warning, Amazon deals turn bad quick so get on this fast before they jack the price after we send a ton of people to the page.

Designed for ammo storage, although perfect for storing shooting, hunting or survival gear. Two extra strong handles make it easy to carry 65 pounds gear. Designed to be stacked high, using molded-in stacking ridges. Four tie down points for ATV attachment. Utilizing MTM's tongue and groove O-Ring seal system for a superior water-resistant dry storage. Double padlock tabs along with two strong latches make these ammo crates the perfect solution to so many storage needs. Made in the USA, with high-impact polypropylene plastic. Can be used as a boaters dry storage box, first aid, safety and RV camper storage container.

Video Review

Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.



Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily GunDeals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!