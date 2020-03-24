Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs $25.99 w/ FREE S&H on Two or More

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The hearing protection pros at Decibullz have a buy-two-get-FREE shipping deal on their price busting Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs at just $25.99 each. We call it price busting as up to now custom molded hearing protection has been $100s of dollars and taking weeks to build, plus a visit to an ear specialist for custom molds to be made. Compare this item with Electronic Shooters Protection at $1000's, oh wait you can't as the price is so drastically different. Even basic electronic earmuffs cost $50.00 plus.

Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs are easily and quickly fitted to the exact shape of your ear. Reusable and extremely comfortable, this creates a perfect fitting, low-profile earplug that will never hurt, never fall out and provide superior noise isolation. Simply heat the Decibullz thermoplastic molds in boiling water, let them cool and shape them to your ears. It’s that easy. If you don’t get a perfect fit the first time, don’t worry. Decibullz are the only custom earplugs that are re-moldable. Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs are perfect for shooting, traveling, swimming, loud concerts, and musicians. Improper fitting or misuse of earplugs will reduce their effectiveness and could result in hearing loss or injury.

