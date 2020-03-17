Delta McKenzie Offers New Strutter Turkey Archery Target

U.S.A -(AmmoLand.com)- Gear up for spring hunts with Delta McKenzie’s Strutter Turkey 3D target. Available now, the realistic Strutter uses self-healing foam for durability, stopping capability, and easier arrow extraction. With shot placement such a critical aspect of bowhunting spring gobblers, the Strutter Turkey offers realism, in both size and appearance, to give shooters the opportunity for meaningful hunting practice. Rated for bows and crossbows using field points, fixed-blade, or mechanical broadheads.

Delta McKenzie self-healing foam

Dimensions: 20”H x 22”W x 28”D

For use with field points, fixed-blade, or mechanical broadheads

Crossbow approved

Weight: 13lbs.

MSRP: $106.99

For more information, visit www.dmtargets.com

“Tough to Destroy.” Our tagline embodies the importance of stopping your arrow with a longer-lasting product, but our focus on archery targets goes far beyond durability. Delta McKenzie offers the most complete line in the market—from our innovative easy-pull bag targets to our long-lasting layered blocks, to the most realistic high-detail full-line 3D target animals—Delta has best archery target in the category. Delta-McKenzie’s ultimate goal is to offer a product to boost your confidence so you can achieve greater success in competition and in bowhunting.