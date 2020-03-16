Ducks Unlimited Recognizes Contributions To Wetlands & Waterfowl Conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Ducks Unlimited announced the winners of the 2020 Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards recently during the 85th North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference held in Omaha, Nebraska.

DU’s 2020 Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards were presented in six categories and recognized individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and restoration of North America’s wetlands and waterfowl.

This year's winners:

• Senior Federal Official: Senator Lisa Murkowski, United States Senator from Alaska.

• Federal Agency Employee: Dr. Skip Hyberg, retired senior economist at USDA Farm Service Agency.

• State/Provincial Employee: Martin St. Louis, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, manager of Summer Lake Wildlife Area.

• Research /Technical: Dr. Jane Austin, retired research scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in North Dakota.

• Local/Private Conservation: Jack Ray, conservationist and president of the Utah Waterfowlers Association.

• Communications: Brad Dokken, outdoor writer and columnist.

“Every year we recognize outstanding professionals for these awards who share our passion for wetlands and waterfowl conservation,” Ducks Unlimited Chief Conservation Officer Karen Waldrop said. “Ducks Unlimited relies upon a network of talented individuals to achieve our goals. Only through teamwork can we accomplish the steps forward needed to ensure a bright future for our wetland resources. We are pleased to honor these inspirational efforts leading the way for others to follow.”

To read more about the individual winners, visit www.ducks.org/wetlandawards.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.