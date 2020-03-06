Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Botach has a sale on the EOTech XPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sights for just $469.98 for shopping club members(must register for an account).

Maximize rail space without sacrificing runtime. The EOTech Model EXPS2 allows for cowitnessing of iron sights and convenient side buttons to add a magnifier. It features and adjustable, locking, quick-detach lever for easy attachment and removal. Operation Optics: Holography

Magnification: 1x

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Sealing: Internally fog-resistant optics

Adjustment (per click): Approx 0.5 MOA (1/2″ at 100 yds) when zeroing

Adjustment Range: +/-40 MOA travel

Submersible: 33 Feet

10 Year Limited Warranty

Battery Life: 1000 Hours Heads-Up-Display Window Optical Surfaces: Anti-reflective coating on external surfaces

Window Dimensions: 1.20″ x 0.85″ (30 x 23 mm)

Front Window Material: ⅛” solid glass

Rear Window Material: 3/16″ thick laminate

Field of View (100 yds): 30 yds (28 m) at a 3″ eye relief Electrical Brightness Settings: 20 daylight settings 10 additional settings on night vision-compatible models Scrolling feature Adjustable for visibility in the brightest sunlight

Compatible with Gen I through III night vision devices

Auto Battery Check Indicator: Reticle flashes on startup when battery is low

Auto Shutdown: User-controlled; shuts down at 4 or 8 hours

Battery: One 123 Lithium

Battery Life: 1000 continuous hours at nominal Utilizes a single 123 lithium battery with a continuous runtime of 600 hours on a brightness setting of 12.

The EOTech XPS2-0 Holographic Weapon Sight is well-reviewed:

