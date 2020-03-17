Escort Releases New PS Turkey Hunter Shotgun

Bentonville, AR -(AmmoLand.com)- Escort's proven PS line of semi-automatic shotguns are now available in turkey-specific models. The PS Turkey Hunter is available in 12-GA, 20-GA, and .410-Cal and is tailored with the turkey shooter in mind. Common to many Escort semi-automatic shotguns, the PS Turkey Hunter features Hatsan's FAST Loading System and Smart Valve Piston technologies. The FAST Loading System enables faster and easier loading with one hand and without the need to change shooting position. The loading button acts as both a carrier latch release for loading and the bolt release when the bolt is locked back. This gun's Smart Valve Piston will cycle 7/8 oz, 2 ¾” all the way up to 3″ full magnum loads, credited to its self-regulating design. This patented design is so reliable that one can mix heavy and light loads in the same magazine without a hiccup.

The PS Turkey Hunter is available in two camo patterns: RealTree APG and Mossy Oak BottomLand. Each gun ships with 3 interchangeable chokes suitable for a variety of turkey hunting situations. A 5-inch long cantilever optics rail features 4 cross-slots to accommodate a variety of Weaver mounts. The gun is also equipped with bright fiber optic front and rear sights for low-light hunting. The red front fiber is windage adjustable while the green fiber rear sight is both windage and elevation adjustable. Both fibers can be removed entirely to make way for mounted optics. All of Hatsan's barrels are hard chrome lined for maximum durability and corrosion resistance.

PS Turkey Features:

12ga, 20ga, or .410cal 3″ magnum

Gas-operated semi-automatic

Smart Valve Piston – self regulates for flawless performance with both 2 ¾” and 3″ shells

FAST Loading System for easy one-handed loading

Aircraft alloy receiver

Durable, advanced polymer synthetic stock and forend with checkered grip surfaces

Soft rubber buttpad for recoil absorption

Oxidation proof chrome plated barrel

Included chokes: Ext. Turkey, Full, Improved Modified

4+1 shell capacity

Manual cross-button safety

Mounted sling studs

Available in RealTree APG and Mossy Oak BottomLand camouflage patterns

MSRP: $499.99

PS Turkey 12 GA Specifications:

12-gauge gas-operated semi-automatic

24″ barrel

44″ overall length

6.9 lbs.

Chokes: Extended Extra Full, Full, Improved Modified

PS Turkey 20 GA Specifications:

20-gauge gas-operated semi-automatic

22″ barrel

42″ overall length

6.2 lbs.

Chokes: Extended Extra Full, Full, Improved Modified

PS Turkey .410 cal Specifications:

.410 cal gas-operated semi-automatic

24″ barrel

44″ overall length

6 lbs.

Chokes: Full, Modified, Improved Cylinder (all extended)

HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.

For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM