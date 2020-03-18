Galco Announces Combat Master Holster For The HK VP9 Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco is excited to announce a Combat Master belt holster for the popular Heckler & Koch VP9 pistol!

The Combat Master is a professional-grade belt holster constructed of the top 2% of premium steerhide available in America, hand-molded by our experienced craftsmen to fit specific handguns. This gives it excellent retention properties along with a beautiful appearance.

But beauty is only skin-deep, especially in a holster designed for concealment. The Combat Master’s traditional high-riding pancake-style design places the belt slots on either side of the holster, pulling the handgun tight to the body and making defensive handguns disappear under even light clothing. It also features an open top with firing grip accessibility for speed – since time is always in short supply in defensive situations.

The Combat Master’s covered trigger ensures safe carry. Meanwhile, its double-stitched seams enhance durability, making the Combat Master one of the longest-lasting holsters money can buy.

Lastly, the Combat Master’s twin belt slots fit belts up to 1 ¾” wide, so it blends perfectly with current clothing styles. And blending in is the name of the game when we’re talking about concealed carry!

Available in black or tan, the Combat Master is available at an MSRP of $99.

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix™ line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969. www.galcousa.com