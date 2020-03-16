Galco FLETCH Holser for Ruger-57 Unveiled

Galco is excited to announce the FLETCH belt holster for the new Ruger-57 pistol!

Long known for its popularity among law enforcement officers – the name unofficially refers to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center – the FLETCH is also in heavy use among lawfully armed citizens.

The FLETCH is one of Galco’s most recognizable belt holsters – and one of the most comfortable belt holsters you’ll ever wear. Its unique “forward molded” two-piece construction is contoured on the body side to the natural curve of the human hip, keeping all the molding on the front of the holster. This makes for a significantly more comfortable carry and a narrower, more concealable profile than an ordinary pancake-type holster.

Constructed of the top 2% of premium steerhide available in America, the FLETCH is hand-molded by our experienced craftsmen to fit specific handguns, giving it both excellent retention properties and a beautiful appearance. Retention is further enhanced by the reinforced thumb break strap that secures the handgun.

But beauty is only skin-deep, especially in a holster designed for concealment. The professional-grade FLETCH also features a forward cant to enhance concealability, while the ergonomic thumb break retention strap releases quickly and easily when the handgun is needed in a defensive situation. The covered trigger ensures safe carry.

Lastly, the FLETCH’s twin belt slots fit belts up to 1 ¾” wide, so it blends perfectly with current clothing styles. And blending in is the name of the game when we’re talking about concealed carry!

Available in black or tan, the FLETCH retails for $134.





