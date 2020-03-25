Galco Introduces the SB18 Straight Belt for Concealed Carry

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- The world of tactical and concealed carry clothing is fairly crowded. There are dozens of companies offering hundreds of different gun belts, with each new one offering new features or more durable construction. But one thing most of them lack is subtlety. Personally, the reason I don't wear a ballistic nylon jet-black tactical gun belt is because it both looks like a gun belt, and it's about as comfortable as it sounds. Plus, tactical belts aren't really inconspicuous unless covered in the unofficial, “I just got my concealed weapon permit” uniform: a photographer's vest and a black polo.

For me, the alternative has been hand-made leather belts that I re-purpose for concealed carry use. The problem is, if shooters decide to buy something from a big box store, the leather employed is always too thin to provide adequate support. And if they take the route I did, the cost of the belt can be very high. Thankfully, one of the most highly-regarded names in the leather holster industry has just released a low-key, super-durable leather gun belt at a fair price point: the SB18 Straight Belt. Full details below in the official press release.

Galco is excited to introduce the SB18 Straight Belt! Constructed of a single layer of coffee-colored bridle leather and featuring a modern, solid brass square buckle in gunmetal color, the SB18 is a smart-looking casual belt suitable for wear with jeans, chinos, and other informal styles. The buckle features a “living finish” that will wear and distress drastically, to eventually complement the distressed appearance of the belt strap. The SB18 is also very functional when wearing a holster inside the waistband. Nine holes spaced 3/4″ apart allow for micro adjustment of the belt to the exact level of snugness you prefer, whether wearing your handgun inside the pants or not carrying IWB at all. Available in four sizes to fit waists from 32” to 50”, the SB18 retails for $65.

This might seem like a yawn-inducing announcement for some shooters, but anyone whose attempted to carry a steel-framed pistol with a $20 faux-leather belt from the mall can attest that a proper belt is crucial.

