German Precision Optics Introduces New 5X Magnification Riflescopes

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- German Precision Optics (GPO) announces two new riflescopes to its line of premium optics. Designed for today’s demanding hunter, the new PASSION 5X riflescopes offer precise, reliable and high-quality performance for diverse hunting scenarios. Featuring a 30 mm tube, the proprietary GPObright high-transmission lens coating technology, PASSIONdrop hydrophobic exterior lens coatings and a double HD glass objective lens, the new 1-5x24i and 3.5-18x56i riflescopes provide hunters with enhanced clarity, exceptional brightness and true color from dawn to dusk.

Exclusive to GPO and featured on the new 5X magnification scopes is the “micro-fiber optic dot” iCONTROL illumination system. This proprietary system can be adjusted between barely visible for low-light conditions or extremely bright for daylight usage and features an extreme fine microfiber optic dot for precise close and long-range shooting. The system automatically powers down the illumination when the electronic module has been stationary for more than three hours and alerts the user when the battery has 15 percent power remaining.

The easy-to-read cm adjustable turret with rotation markings, fast-focus rubberized ocular, and an extra-wide magnification adjustment ring make both of these scopes ideal for any hunting situation. The 3.5-18×56 is available with the ballistic Mil-base and the 1.5x24i comes with the illuminated G4i reticle.

Second focal plane scopes, the new 1-5x24i, and 3.5-18x56i are crafted from a solid, one-piece dust-proof, waterproof, nitrogen-filled body that offers constant point-of-impact and the ultimate in strength and durability. All GPO products purchased in the USA include the GPO, USA’s Spectacular Lifetime Warranty. Full details on this industry-changing warranty can be found at www.gpo-usa.com.

Currently available at retailers nationwide and at www.gpo-usa.com, the 1-5x24i has a suggested retail price of $879.99 and the 3.5-18x56i will retail for $1179.99.

About GPO USA

German Precision Optics was founded on the premise that design, engineering and quality management is 100 percent controlled in Germany to its strictest standards, yet products can be produced at some of the largest production facilities around the world. This unique corporate structure allows GPO to offer the highest quality products with better features at a significantly better price. The company is 100-percent confident that all of its products will not only function perfectly but will exceed all expectations. Therefore, GPO, USA has created an industry-leading Spectacular Lifetime Warranty™. With outstanding professional service, GPO USA will take care of its products before, during, and after the purchase at no charge—EVER. Founded in 2016, GPO has its US headquarters in Richmond, Va. For more information on GPO US visit www.gpo-usa.com or call 844-MY BINOS (844-692-4667.)