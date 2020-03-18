Greg Buchel of Big Horn Armory to Appear on “Hooked on Oregon”

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce that BHA President, Greg Buchel, will appear on “Hooked on Oregon” radio show, featured on KWRO 630am 101.1 fm, this Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 3:35 pm. PST. Buchel will be interviewed by host Cam Parry about BHA’s Model 89 500 S&W rifle.

Proudly built in the USA, the BHA Model 89 lever-action rifle in 500 W&W Magnum continues the rich legacy of American firearms design and development. Built from the ground-up and solidly engineered using the latest CNC technology, the Model 89 embodies the best of the old Model 86 and Model 92 lever-action in a modern platform capable of handling the powerful 500 S&W Magnum. Both rifle and carbine models are manufactured with 17-4 stainless steel precision machined and properly hardened to deliver consistent downrange performance and rugged in-the-field dependability.

The selected American black walnut stock and forend are fitted with integral front and stud rear sling swivel mounts. The pistol-grip buttstock has a one-inch recoil-taming pad. Stock and forend are given several coats of a durable synthetic satin finish. The standard rifle and carbine are equipped with aperture rear and post front sights.

The Model 89’s large, hunter-friendly curved-lever enables ease of operation, especially with gloved hands. Honoring the long tradition of great American sporting rifles, the Model 89 500 S&W Magnum provides hunters with pride in ownership and a powerful advantage afield.

“Hooked on Oregon” is in its 30th year of providing the latest in science, politics, and anything that affects the great outdoors and the people who use them every day. Besides having a large listening audience on the Washington, Oregon and Northern California coasts, “Hooked on Oregon” also live streams and has had comments from as far away as Germany and the Byrd Station.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.